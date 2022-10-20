Xander Bogaerts’s hard work pays off with Gold Glove finalist nod

Bogaerts did not merely state his preference. When spring training opened following the lockout, he talked with his coaching staff about ways he could improve at the position — taking increased risks to stretch his range — in pursuit of a long-held goal.

When Xander Bogaerts arrived in spring training, he faced questions about how long he could remain at shortstop — the position he has occupied for the Red Sox since 2014. Bogaerts brushed them aside as he entered his age-29 season.

Advertisement

“He always has wanted to win a Gold Glove,” third base coach Carlos Febles said during the season. “[The Sox told him that] to do that, you have to be more aggressive. He bought into it in spring training, worked on it, and it’s paid off. He put in the time and the work to get to this point.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

On Thursday, “this point” came with recognition as one of the top defensive performers at short in the American League. Bogaerts was nominated as one of three finalists for the AL Gold Glove Award at shortstop, with Carlos Correa of the Twins and Jeremy Peña of the Astros.

Bogaerts ranked fifth among qualifying AL shortstops with five Outs Above Average (a Statcast-based measurement of plays converted relative to an average shortstop based on a player’s starting position on the field and where the ball was hit), fifth in Defensive Runs Saved with six (minimum 1,000 innings), and third in Fangraphs’ Ultimate Zone Rating (4.9 runs above average).

This year marked the second time, along with 2015, that Bogaerts has been a Gold Glove finalist. Though always viewed as reliable converting balls he reached into outs, he’d graded as below-average at short in five of the previous six years.

Advertisement

Interestingly, according to Statcast, much of Bogaerts’s defensive impact came when coming in on balls — Bogaerts worked with the coaching staff on taking more aggressive angles coming in on balls — and when positioned on the right side of the infield in shifts against lefties. He graded as just below-average when stationed at short (rather than in a shift).

That said, a near-average grade at short likewise represented improvement, and added to the conviction of those who believe that the recently-turned-30-year-old has more run at the position.

“He’s actually moving better now than he did in the past,” said Febles. “So that makes me think he can play short as long as his body allows him.

“He keeps himself in shape, he works hard in the offseason. There’s no reason for me to think that he can’t play another five, six years at short.”

Triston Casas sidelined

Triston Casas, who is playing for the Licey Tigres of the Dominican Winter League, has not played since Monday because of what the team described as knee soreness. He underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. Licey announced via Twitter that Casas could be back as soon as Friday. While it may be premature to identify the date of his return, Casas is expected to be able to play again. In three games, he is 2 for 9 with five walks … Righthander Thaddeus Ward, sidelined in the Arizona Fall League with a left oblique strain that forced him out of a start Oct. 9, has resumed throwing. In two AFL starts, Ward had a 4.70 ERA with 9 strikeouts and 6 walks in 7⅔ innings. The 25-year-old is pitching in Arizona to get extra work after missing the first half of this past season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. After returning to the mound in July, he had a 2.28 ERA in 13 starts for four Red Sox affiliates.

Advertisement

Eduardo Nuñez retires

Eduardo Nuñez, who played for the Red Sox from 2017-19, announced his retirement on Instagram. “It is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” he wrote. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing mlb teams.” The Sox acquired Nuñez from the Giants at the 2017 trade deadline, and he helped propel them to the postseason by hitting .321/.353/.539 before a knee injury forced him out of the postseason. He re-signed with the Sox on a two-year deal, hitting .265/.289/.388 with 10 homers in 127 games for the 2018 team and contributing a memorable pinch-hit, three-run homer in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers. He struggled in 2019 and was released after 60 games; he played two games with the Mets in 2020, then spent part of 2021 in Taiwan.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.