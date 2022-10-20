A British tabloid pitted Liz Truss’s time in office against the shelf-life of a head of lettuce. The lettuce won.

Truss resigned amid political turmoil Thursday after just six weeks in office, making her the United Kingdom’s shortest-serving prime minister . So it’s the vegetable purchased by the news organization for just 60 pence — one they decked out with googly eyes, a blonde wig, and a tiny royal crown — that will ... ahem ... romaine in power.

In a cheeky contest held by the British tabloid The Daily Star to see whether Prime Minister Liz Truss could outlast the freshness of a head of lettuce, it was the Conservative Party leader who wilted first.

“Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?,” the newspaper asked in a live video that’s been streaming since Oct. 14, and gained international attention. The store-bought food was plopped on a table next to a photo of Truss, and later given toy feet and hands, as people waited to see who could last longest before being tossed out.

For this unscientific experiment, it was the lettuce by a head.

To commemorate the occasion, someone from The Daily Star turned on colorful disco lights that swirled in the background and played a remix of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang. The smiling lettuce was served a glass of what appeared to be champagne and was accompanied by other googly-eyed friends. Thousands of people watched the footage live following Truss’s resignation speech Thursday.

“A Prime Minister who could romaine in power for the long haul,” the newspaper company tweeted.

It was The Economist that inspired the tabloid’s punchy lettuce joke. On Oct. 11, the publication wrote that Truss faced political fallout almost immediately after taking power, and had “seven days in control” that they compared to “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

When Truss announced she was stepping down, people on social media who’d been following the live stream were quick to react to the news that the lettuce had come out on top. They commended its “endurance to win out” and wondered if that meant the leafy vegetable was the new prime minister.

As grocery chain Aldi put it: “What a great day to be a lettuce.”

