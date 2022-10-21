fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

It’s ‘About Time’ for Ellen DeGeneres’s comeback

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated October 21, 2022, 8 minutes ago
After leaving her long-running talk show (above) in May, Ellen DeGeneres has put together eight episodes of a documentary-style comedy called “About Time for Yourself … With Ellen.”Michael Rozman/Warner Bros./file

Ellen DeGeneres has announced a low-key follow-up series to her talk show, which ended in May after 19 seasons and a total of 61 Emmys.

She has put together eight episodes of a documentary-style comedy called “About Time for Yourself … With Ellen.” It was filmed at her home, and it follows her as she tries new things now that she isn’t consumed by her daily show. We’ll see her trying out activities like crocheting, bird-watching, and making cards.

The show premieres Saturday, Oct. 22, on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel.

“About Time for Yourself … With Ellen” may be a form of transitional therapy for the comic; it may also be a form of image rehab, after ex-staffers came forth in 2020 with claims of a toxic work environment. DeGeneres later apologized for the problems on the set.

