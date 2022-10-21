It’s ‘About Time’ for Ellen DeGeneres’s comeback

Ellen DeGeneres has announced a low-key follow-up series to her talk show, which ended in May after 19 seasons and a total of 61 Emmys.

She has put together eight episodes of a documentary-style comedy called “About Time for Yourself … With Ellen.” It was filmed at her home, and it follows her as she tries new things now that she isn’t consumed by her daily show. We’ll see her trying out activities like crocheting, bird-watching, and making cards.