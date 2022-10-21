Siddhartha Mukherjee takes on the rise of ‘the new human’ in upcoming book on cell biology

Siddhartha Mukherjee is something of a renaissance man. A physician, cancer researcher, Rhodes scholar, and founder of two Boston-based biotechnology companies , he’s become a celebrity, both within the medical world and beyond. As an author and science writer, he takes on a task that experts in his field sometimes struggle with: how to convey precise and accurate scientific information to general audiences in a way that is engaging and interesting. And, by blending an explanation of the latest scientific knowledge with vivid historical anecdotes and personal narratives, he often succeeds.

Mukherjee, who will visit Coolidge Corner Theatre on Tuesday to discuss his latest work, sat down with the Globe to discuss the emerging field of cell therapy, the intricacies of science communication, and the ethics of genetic engineering.

Q. What inspired you to write “Song of the Cell”? What is it about cells that fascinates you?

A. I’m a cell biologist in my laboratory life. I study cancer cells, their physiology and their function. But I thought that, in the last quarter century or so, the focus has been so much on genes and genetics that we had become blinded by the idea that genes are important in maintaining the information for an organism, but it’s the cell that’s really the unit by which that information becomes actualized. And we’re moving into a century where we’re learning to manipulate cells, we’re learning to transplant cells back into the body, and it’s giving us a new level of control in medicine that we didn’t have before.

To really understand where medicine is going, we need to go back and understand what a cell is, what a cell does, what cells do, what systems the cells control and how those systems interact. So there was a personal reason and then there’s a much broader historical reason, that this is one of the most exciting times to be in medicine because cellular therapies are beginning to emerge as a major way to think about medical therapy.

Q. Why do you, as a physician and a scientist, take the time to write about science for the general public?

A. It’s very important to communicate fundamental findings to the general public. I think it’s important to communicate what scientists do, how we do them, why we do them. We’re living in an age where there’s so much information and misinformation, and it’s important that medicine as a discipline is transparent to the public. But that’s the broader reason.

The narrower reason is that I write to think. When I write a book about cell biology, I’m thinking about my landscape of what I study, and it’s only when I write it all down that I begin to understand where my work or our work in medicine fits into this big landscape. And then I can go back and evaluate that landscape again. And when patients ask me the question, “where is medicine going?” or when patients ask the question, “where is my medicine going?” I can talk about that arc.

Q. Any time you talk about gene editing and cell engineering, there are people who bring up ethical concerns. I’m curious as a scientist and also as a human being, how much do you think is too much? Where do you draw that line?

A. Both “The Gene” and this book talk extensively about how these types of concerns are really pushing the boundaries of knowledge, so I’ve talked about how we need to really think through what the limits are on what can be tampered with and what cannot be. What’s interesting about cell therapy is that, obviously, manipulating cells for the purpose of ameliorating diseases is being done right now.

On the other hand, I also chronicled efforts by what I would consider rogue scientists like He Jiankui, who, without informed consent or without telling very many people, decided to edit a gene in human embryos and created a real furor in the biomedical world. So I think that there’s reason to distinguish between cell therapies that attempt to ameliorate disease versus cell and gene therapies that are done just for the sake of doing them, or for potentially the sake of augmenting function without proper consent. And I think it’s particularly true if we’re going to do these genetic therapies on human embryos. We, as a society, need to make a decision about whether it’s a line that we should cross or not, under what circumstances we should cross it, and whether one can find an international consensus, not only among scientists but among ethicists and physicians and patients.

Q. As I’m sure you know, your Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer,” turns 12 this year. How do you balance working on such long, thoroughly-researched books with the knowledge that, because science is always changing and evolving, information can very quickly become out of date?

A. It’s always a challenge. What we do is we update the books as the science changes. For instance, just today, there’s an article in Nature that talks about how COVID changes the way a cell regulates genes. It’s a fascinating paper — I was actually reading it just before I picked up the phone — and it’s a great example of how things that we thought we knew about this virus turned out to be different, and again, it involves not just genetics but virology and cell biology. “The Emperor” will be updated probably next year with new chapters added about what’s happened in the last 10 to 12 years, and that’s a continuous challenge. Science doesn’t stop, it keeps producing new knowledge, and often the new knowledge contradicts old knowledge.

Science is a constantly evolving body of knowledge, often contradicting itself, but still moving closer and closer to what I think is understanding and truth.

Q. One last question that I wanted to ask is, do you have any favorite places or memories in Boston from your days at Harvard Medical School?

A. I come to Boston all the time, it’s one of my favorite cities. My favorite thing in Boston to do was to take what I call the three bridges run. I used to live in Cambridge, actually, and there’s a way that you can combine three bridges into your run, so you run along the river across one bridge, pass the second bridge and turn on the third bridge. And I remember this particular time once I went for a run and it began to snow, and everything became like this quiet chamber. And you could almost hear yourself thinking as you ran. And I love that memory of my time in Boston.

Siddhartha Mukherjee will be at the Coolidge Corner Theatre (290 Harvard St., Brookline) on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in conversation with Gabrielle Emanuel. brooklinebooksmith.com

Interview was edited and condensed.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.