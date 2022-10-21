Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ and other surprises. Fans (and Swift) can’t get enough.

It’s not a Taylor Swift album drop if there isn’t some sleep deprivation involved.
When the clock struck midnight Friday, Taylor Swift’s return to pop, “Midnights,” was released following two months of tantalizing clues. And then, just a few short hours later, her tease of a “special, very chaotic surprise,” which also led to speculation from her eager fanbase, dropped: “Midnights (3am Edition),” an extended version featuring seven additional tracks.
Known affectionately for lyrics that hint at long nights spent pondering her deepest thoughts, Swift had earlier described her 10th studio album as a collection of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” And in true form, many Swifties skipped a good night’s rest in favor of delving further into the mind of the pop megastar.
I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now. 🌌https://t.co/jjqUNkGSme— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022
Sleep deprived swifties at 3am waiting for taylor’s chaotic surprise pic.twitter.com/dh62oZyGz7— brandon (@brando_swift) October 20, 2022
ARE YOU FOR REAL#MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/KxXNaZniAD— ces🌙 (@swifolkfolk) October 21, 2022
one thing i love about taylor swift, the easter eggs in her music, videos, tours, everything. i also love her release plans. her & her teams marketing every era is absolutely insanity. like releasing a deluxe edition titled 3am edition.. & releasing it at 3am? that’s iconic, too.— nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) October 21, 2022
But that wasn’t the only trick Swift had up her sleeve. (Is it ever?)
As fans theorized about the cryptic messages Swift delivered through TikTok videos — a series she aptly titled “Midnights Mayhem with Me” — Instagram reels, and lyric billboards, she delivered a full calendar days ahead of the album drop packed with dates for Swifties to look forward to. Called the “Midnights Manifest,” the list outlines both music video releases and television appearances scheduled throughout the coming week.
“It’s really about turning new music into an event for my fans and trying to entertain them in playful, mischievous, clever ways,” Swift recently told the Washington Post, referring to her signature use of Easter eggs. “As long as they still find it fun and exciting, I’ll keep doing it.”
One such surprise arrived during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football this week: a teaser trailer for all of the videos she made for “Midnights,” a visual array replete with even more hidden meanings for fans to try and decode.
Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022
TAYLOR SWIFT YOU ARE INSANE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/kikvtNet0k— hi i’m the problem (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 21, 2022
Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…https://t.co/jjqUNkGSme pic.twitter.com/v7LboJJ9Ik— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022
Swift once again collaborated with her prolific creative partner, Jack Antonoff, for the “wild ride of an album,” along with several others including William Bowery (the pseudonym used by her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn) and Aaron Dessner. Swift also worked on tracks with friend Zoë Kravitz and singer Lana Del Rey.
“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely,” Swift tweeted. “Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”
For many, pulling an all-nighter and risking showing up to work or school with bags under their eyes was well worth it.
me with midnights by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/7PF6Z9XhnO— t (@swifterous) October 20, 2022
all taylor swift stans rn: pic.twitter.com/EsBJKr34Lx— t (@swifterous) October 21, 2022
MIDNIGHTS BY TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/OCHumzr4hp— t (@swifterous) October 21, 2022
I’m not gonna say anything… #TSmidnightTS #MidnightsTaylorSwift #Midnights pic.twitter.com/hqHx4NB5eA— Ruffael 🕰️ (@ruffaelll) October 20, 2022
AIN’T GONNA BE LISTENING TO ANYTHING BUT THIS ALBUM ALL WEEK LONG #MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/xkil97JDIi— 🌸 yezen 💫 (@yezenchan) October 21, 2022
The album crashed Spotify early after its release Friday. It didn’t take long for it to top the charts, either, as it emerged as a trending topic on Twitter and received rave reviews from critics.
Fans were quick to name their favorite tracks. Early standouts included “Lavender Haze,” “Karma,” “Midnight Rain,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” and the lead single “Anti-Hero.”
Spotify crashed following the release of Taylor Swift’s new album #TSmidnighTS. pic.twitter.com/exmM3UPd7l— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2022
One for the books: @TaylorSwift13 becomes the first artist in HISTORY to occupy the entire top 10 songs and top 4 albums on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/1bGmQo9MbC— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 21, 2022
Swift has called “Anti-Hero” — the self-loathing and brutally introspective third track — one of her “favorite songs” that she’s ever written. She referred to it as “really honest” and “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”
“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said in an Instagram video. “Not to sound too dark, but, like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”
She even made one of the most-quoted lyrics, “I’m the problem, it’s me,” her new bio description on social media.
The new level of candor from Swift, which included her explicitly mentioning depression, struck a nerve among listeners — as did the music video that premiered early Friday morning. She wrote and directed the video, which show her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.”
“The Anti-Hero music video visualizes my inner self-sabotaging and self-loathing thoughts at midnight,” one person tweeted, identifying with the singer.
Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind #Midnights track ‘Anti-Hero.’ pic.twitter.com/dd2dDIdIX9— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2022
The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real timehttps://t.co/3ieastDifu pic.twitter.com/h5mpzVLKDY— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022
The Anti-Hero music video visualizes my inner self-sabotaging and self-loathing thoughts at midnight. Spot on @taylorswift13.— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) October 21, 2022
Hi, it’s me, I’m the problem, it’s me. “My depression works the graveyard shift, all the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/JcYbNmEA7y
anti-hero by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/i1nR3F6675— t (@swifterous) October 21, 2022
anti-hero..... i'm speechless. might need to talk to my therapist right now.— veronica (@soitfuckingoes) October 21, 2022
Memes surrounding the album’s release also came out in full force, with fans expressing both their excitement and adoration for certain tracks.
Many noted the love story she chronicled throughout “Midnights,” and described Alwyn as her muse. Others traced the connection between the new songs and those she’s released on previous albums like “Red” and “1989.”
It appeared quite a few Swifties were even left in tears while listening early Friday morning.
The transition from You’re On Your Own, Kid to the opening seconds of Midnight Rain #MidnightsTaylorSwift #Midnights pic.twitter.com/pmd2hT69hd— lewis 🍿🎃🪩 (@lewisjwr) October 21, 2022
me when taylor said “you’re on your own kid you always have been” #MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/SnTSU3uzN3— ⚘dani california⚘ (@UnlostDani) October 21, 2022
HE WAS SUNSHINE I WAS MIDNIGHT RAIN #MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/dh29P2MlAY— c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) October 21, 2022
me tomorrow morning on one hour of sleep explaining to my coworkers that MAROON is a darker & more mature shade of RED which as everyone knows is a key color in taylor swift’s discography & especially in some of her most personal songs so this is a reflection of her growth– pic.twitter.com/n8pM7LxzGp— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) October 21, 2022
*the first 0.0001 seconds of lavender haze plays* #TaylorSwiftMidnights #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/bnu2ExsRhM— 🌸 yezen 💫 (@yezenchan) October 21, 2022
KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE SCREEN COMING STRAIGHT HOME TO ME pic.twitter.com/QS2pDwbmEB— rafia ✰ (@repromantic) October 21, 2022
“Question…?” begins with the lyric “I remember” and follows with the same exact melody, tone, and background beat and vocals playing throughout the whole song as Out of The Woods! It seems as if she sampled OOTW (her version?), for this one! 🤯 #TSMidnighTS pic.twitter.com/9Gz7zT3UL4— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) October 21, 2022
At one point, John Mayer also became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans strongly suspecting that “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” on “Midnights (3am Edition)” was written about him. Swift’s ballad “Dear John” from “Speak Now” is an ode to the short-lived relationship she had with the singer-songwriter when she was younger.
“John Mayer about to get the Jake Gyllenhaal treatment,” one person tweeted in a reference to “All Too Well,” which is believed to be about the actor.
Taylor really put Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve, a song directly about her relationship with John Mayer when she was just 19, as TRACK 19 ON THE ALBUM. SHOTS WERE FIRED— mr. perfectly chaotic ✨ (@moftherosa) October 21, 2022
john mayer about to get the jake gyllenhaal treatment pic.twitter.com/f3U5ZeOr1w— e✨ (@swiftdaylights) October 21, 2022
how I sleep knowing John Mayer is about to pay for his crimes yet again pic.twitter.com/HDPJMuGtaG— kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) October 21, 2022
Amid all of this, one thing seems clear : Swift fans worldwide will have the album playing on repeat in the days to come.
“Taylor Swift’s music is such a gift to the world, and the way she fosters community is so brilliant, and I love ‘Midnights,’ and everyone should be able to love what and whom they love earnestly and without irony or cynicism or apology,” tweeted author John Green.
taylor swift releasing a new album: pic.twitter.com/zw2woKDZ4Q— t (@swifterous) October 20, 2022
Taylor Swift's music is such a gift to the world, and the way she fosters community is so brilliant, and I love Midnights, and everyone should be able to love what and whom they love earnestly and without irony or cynicism or apology.— John Green (@johngreen) October 21, 2022
i love hysterically crying while dancing around my apartment thank you taylor swift— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 21, 2022
I love that Taylor Swift’s work is always a reminder that feelings don’t expire. You can reminisce over a relationship that happened years ago. You can be haunted by no one wanting to play with you as a kid. You can want revenge for those that wronged you in high school.— Meet Sav at Midnight 🌙🕰 (@SavLovesSwift) October 21, 2022
The exciting thing about a new Taylor Swift album is not only new music but a new personality to annoy all my friends and family with.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 20, 2022
