Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ and other surprises. Fans (and Swift) can’t get enough.

Known affectionately for lyrics that hint at long nights spent pondering her deepest thoughts, Swift had earlier described her 10th studio album as a collection of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” And in true form, many Swifties skipped a good night’s rest in favor of delving further into the mind of the pop megastar.

When the clock struck midnight Friday, Taylor Swift’s return to pop, “Midnights,” was released following two months of tantalizing clues. And then, just a few short hours later, her tease of a “special, very chaotic surprise,” which also led to speculation from her eager fanbase, dropped: “Midnights (3am Edition),” an extended version featuring seven additional tracks.

But that wasn’t the only trick Swift had up her sleeve. (Is it ever?)

As fans theorized about the cryptic messages Swift delivered through TikTok videos — a series she aptly titled “Midnights Mayhem with Me” — Instagram reels, and lyric billboards, she delivered a full calendar days ahead of the album drop packed with dates for Swifties to look forward to. Called the “Midnights Manifest,” the list outlines both music video releases and television appearances scheduled throughout the coming week.

“It’s really about turning new music into an event for my fans and trying to entertain them in playful, mischievous, clever ways,” Swift recently told the Washington Post, referring to her signature use of Easter eggs. “As long as they still find it fun and exciting, I’ll keep doing it.”

One such surprise arrived during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football this week: a teaser trailer for all of the videos she made for “Midnights,” a visual array replete with even more hidden meanings for fans to try and decode.

Swift once again collaborated with her prolific creative partner, Jack Antonoff, for the “wild ride of an album,” along with several others including William Bowery (the pseudonym used by her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn) and Aaron Dessner. Swift also worked on tracks with friend Zoë Kravitz and singer Lana Del Rey.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely,” Swift tweeted. “Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”

For many, pulling an all-nighter and risking showing up to work or school with bags under their eyes was well worth it.

The album crashed Spotify early after its release Friday. It didn’t take long for it to top the charts, either, as it emerged as a trending topic on Twitter and received rave reviews from critics.

Fans were quick to name their favorite tracks. Early standouts included “Lavender Haze,” “Karma,” “Midnight Rain,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” and the lead single “Anti-Hero.”

Swift has called “Anti-Hero” — the self-loathing and brutally introspective third track — one of her “favorite songs” that she’s ever written. She referred to it as “really honest” and “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said in an Instagram video. “Not to sound too dark, but, like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

She even made one of the most-quoted lyrics, “I’m the problem, it’s me,” her new bio description on social media.

The new level of candor from Swift, which included her explicitly mentioning depression, struck a nerve among listeners — as did the music video that premiered early Friday morning. She wrote and directed the video, which show her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.”

“The Anti-Hero music video visualizes my inner self-sabotaging and self-loathing thoughts at midnight,” one person tweeted, identifying with the singer.

Memes surrounding the album’s release also came out in full force, with fans expressing both their excitement and adoration for certain tracks.

Many noted the love story she chronicled throughout “Midnights,” and described Alwyn as her muse. Others traced the connection between the new songs and those she’s released on previous albums like “Red” and “1989.”

It appeared quite a few Swifties were even left in tears while listening early Friday morning.

At one point, John Mayer also became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans strongly suspecting that “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” on “Midnights (3am Edition)” was written about him. Swift’s ballad “Dear John” from “Speak Now” is an ode to the short-lived relationship she had with the singer-songwriter when she was younger.

“John Mayer about to get the Jake Gyllenhaal treatment,” one person tweeted in a reference to “All Too Well,” which is believed to be about the actor.

Amid all of this, one thing seems clear : Swift fans worldwide will have the album playing on repeat in the days to come.

“Taylor Swift’s music is such a gift to the world, and the way she fosters community is so brilliant, and I love ‘Midnights,’ and everyone should be able to love what and whom they love earnestly and without irony or cynicism or apology,” tweeted author John Green.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.