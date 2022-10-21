Fidelity deepens crypto push with 100 more hires for unit

Fidelity Investments is hiring an additional 100 people for its digital assets unit, stepping up an expansion that started in May and taking advantage of turmoil among crypto firms to lure talent.

The new round of hiring will bring Fidelity Digital Assets’s headcount to roughly 500 by the end of next year’s first quarter, according to a company representative. The division had already doubled its workforce since late May, when it announced plans to hire tech and customer service staff.