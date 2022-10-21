Fidelity deepens crypto push with 100 more hires for unit

Fidelity Investments is hiring an additional 100 people for its digital assets unit, stepping up an expansion that started in May and taking advantage of turmoil among crypto firms to lure talent.
The new round of hiring will bring Fidelity Digital Assets’s headcount to roughly 500 by the end of next year’s first quarter, according to a company representative. The division had already doubled its workforce since late May, when it announced plans to hire tech and customer service staff.
Fidelity Digital Assets is adding staff in client services, operations, technology, business development, marketing, and compliance, the person said. Hires will be spread across several regions, with Fidelity’s existing crypto team based in locations including Boston, New York, London, and Dublin.
The hires come as the crypto industry weathers a period of significant turnover, with companies like Crypto.com, Coinbase Global Inc., and BlockFi Inc. collectively laying off thousands of employees this year. That’s opened a fresh supply of crypto talent for traditional financial companies, who are also rehiring staff who had decamped for digital-asset firms.