Mass. jobless rate fell to 3.4 percent last month as hiring expanded and the labor force shrank

The state added 13,800 jobs last month, up from a gain of just 800 jobs in August, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Friday . The original estimate for August, released last month , was an increase of 6,400 jobs.

Massachusetts employers returned to hiring mode in September even as the pool of available workers shrank for the fourth straight month.

The September hiring rate was the highest since March and helped push the unemployment rate down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.4 percent, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The national rate was 3.5 percent in September.

But 13,500 people left the work force, meaning they didn’t have a job and were no longer looking for one. That was the largest decline since January 2021, and left the state’s labor pool with 2,000 fewer workers than at the start of the year.

The labor force participation rate, the share of working-age population employed and unemployed, decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point to 65.6 percent last month. The participation rate has been falling since the middle of 2019, well before COVID hit.

State jobs data, which are derived from surveys done by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, are frequently revised in the subsequent month as BLS fine-tunes the numbers. Economists caution against reading too much into one month’s report.

Still, it’s clear that the state’s labor market remains as tight as a snare drum, and with fewer workers in the mix, it’s surprising that employers were able to fill so many jobs.

Here’s a breakdown of the gains (and losses) by selected employment sectors for September versus August, and September 2022 versus September 2021:

Education and Health Services: 5,100/35,700.

Construction: 2,800/14,100.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities: 2,600/19,900.

Manufacturing: 2,100/8,900.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services: 2,000/32,700.

Financial Activities: (1,400)/(1,500)

Government: (5,600)/(2,400)





