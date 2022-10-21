Support without judgment: Women’s Lunch Place celebrates 40 years on Oct. 21. Here are two moms’ stories.

“They love their children just as much if not more fiercely than any of us. They worry about their education. They worry about their nutrition. They are really good moms who are just between a rock and a hard place,” says senior director of operations Nancy Armstrong.

Over four decades, the safe haven in the Back Bay has served thousands of women experiencing homelessness and hunger. They’re a refuge for 1,800 women each year, more than half of whom rely on it as their primary source of nutrition. Many of these women are moms.

Women’s Lunch Place celebrates its 40th anniversary this week. On Friday, Oct. 21, the day shelter and advocacy center hosts a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Their motto is simple: “Dignity is everything.”

Some of the work here is logistical: Women can find essentials that so many people might take for granted, such as hygiene products or mail services. But, on a larger scale, Women’s Lunch Place provides advocacy services and greases the wheels — to secure permanent housing, connect with recovery programs, and provide access to legal aid.

Destigmatization is another key piece. Many women who walk through these doors simply have the bad luck of not being born well-connected.

“We have a community filled with wonderful, resilient women, who, if they were afforded the same opportunities that [others] were, wouldn’t be in this situation. … They didn’t have access to quality health care or quality education. They didn’t have that brother who worked at Bank of America who could make a phone call,” Armstrong says. “They’re such an amazing group of women who just lacked opportunity and really were subjected to the social determinants of health in a negative way.”

Some women are struggling with addiction. Others are fleeing abusive relationships. Many are gripped by hunger: Currently, 32 percent of the state’s adult population has experienced food insecurity in the past year, as grocery prices climb higher.

All are drawn to this reliable network of warmth and support. They’re women like Ana Perez, 40, who has three kids and lost her Dorchester home in a fire. She also cares for her own sick mother, while working in customer service at American Airlines.

“I had nowhere to go. We were in the park. It was hot, in the summer, and I thought of going to the Frog Pond, because at least there was water. The kids could just play and not realize the stuff that was going on,” she says. “But they knew that there was something wrong, because we just kept moving.”

The family found temporary housing at a Holiday Inn Express, while Perez continued to try to work, which she says disqualified her from an emergency shelter.

“I was trying to maintain my job because I didn’t want to lose everything after working so hard all these years,” she says.

A friend told her about Women’s Lunch Place, which helped to rehouse the family, including Perez’s mother, in Revere.

“They assisted me with paperwork and gave me directions of where to apply [for housing]. But it was their kind heart: I felt like God placed these people at this time when I was going through so much stuff,” she says, crying. “They just didn’t give up.”

Angelis Herrera, 30, grew up with an addicted mother, moving from foster home to foster home in Rhode Island and in the Boston area, hoping her mom wouldn’t relapse. Sometimes, family members would take her in — but it was a tenuous situation.

In January, she and her 10-year-old daughter found themselves unhoused, living in a truck. Herrera tried to put a happy spin on the situation by telling the child that they were going camping.

“I’d tell my daughter: ‘I want to look at the stars’ — not having her be aware that we have nowhere to go. I would just make a scene, like, ‘Oh, we’re having a sleepover outside.’ Or, ‘We’re going to drive to the beach and watch the sunset.’ I never gave her the time to think: ‘Hey, what’s going on with mommy? Why are we here? Why don’t I have my own room?’” she says.

Women’s Lunch Place helped her find an apartment in Jamaica Plain, complete with a decorated bedroom for her daughter.

“My social worker kept me working. She kept me moving. She kept me thinking about the future,” Herrera says. “Just walking into Women’s Lunch Place, having everybody there supporting you, helping you, being by your side, not judging you is very, very important. Nobody judges you. They help you. They make sure you’re OK mentally, physically, and emotionally, because being homeless emotionally takes a toll on you.”

Now, Herrera is obtaining her GED. She also works as a hotel housekeeper in Braintree, at a property that houses many women who have been victims of violence. She’s determined to provide a stable foundation for her daughter, and she wants other moms to know: There’s nothing to be ashamed of. You’re not alone.

“Growing up, I had a lot of people telling me I was going to be like my mom. I was going to be an addict. I was going to lose my kid. I’m sorry; I’m about to cry … because it’s bringing back a lot of memories. I promised myself, and I promised my daughter: I wouldn’t have her see what I’ve been through,” Herrera says. “What I can tell anybody who’s in my position, who has a mother who’s an addict, or even a father: Don’t let it define you.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.