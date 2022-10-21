Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Oct. 24-30

Head to Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester for a screening of the 1925 silent horror adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera with live music from internationally-acclaimed silent film accompanist Peter Krasinski. Proceeds from the event, at the Great Hall, will go toward restoring the castle’s 13th-century French cloisters. 7 p.m. Reserve tickets, $20, at hammondcastle.org/event .

Thursday

Inside Stories

Hear storytellers share how they found the courage to start the next chapters in their lives at Stories from the Stage: Turn the Page. Produced by GBH WORLD, the event at GBH Studios in Brighton features everyday people sharing extraordinary experiences of adventure, love, loss, triumphs, and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, $50, register at wgbh.org/events.

Friday

Festive Farm

Gather the kids for a special trick-or-treat event at Powisset Farm in Dover. At Boo in the Barnyard, children can wear costumes and get photos taken with farm animals. There will also be Halloween-themed crafts, activities, food, and more. 3 p.m. Admission for member children is $15, non-member children $20, and free for accompanying adults. Registration is required at thetrustees.org/event/80558.

Friday-Saturday

Book Bonanza

Celebrate the power of words at the Boston Book Festival. The free event in Copley Square kicks off with a keynote on Friday and will host 200 authors for readings, presentations, book signings, kids activities, live music, and more. Headliners include former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and architect Moshe Safdie. Visit bostonbookfest.org for more.

Sunday

Spooky Streets

Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of SomerStreets: Monster Mash, a family-friendly Halloween-themed festival featuring craft vendors, kids activities, food, music, and more. The event, which takes place along Somerville Avenue, between Laurel and Hawkins streets, will include a parade led by the School of Honk. Costumes are welcome. 2 p.m. Free. somervilleartscouncil.org/somerstreets/monster

