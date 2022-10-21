Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I just spent 30 minutes reading this (“Truth for the Dead,” August 21) and got more nauseated by the second. I had heard all along about those who thought the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, but to read this and see how so many truly believed it — and the lengths they went to prove their point — is just unimaginable. I cannot begin to comprehend what those parents had to endure — first that their child was so brutally murdered, then in the midst of their suffering to have to think people didn’t believe it happened? I will have trouble sleeping tonight knowing there are so many fellow Americans out there who are just so...out there.

Beth Kidwell

South Dennis





It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel to spread so much misinformation. This gives me a better understanding of what is going on in today’s world. It is hard to understand why people like Liz Cheney, who is seeking truth, are so trampled on. These people must be very troubled to spread so much suffering. Jesus says the truth will make you free. Thank you for printing the truth in exquisite journalism.

Margaret Meyer

Somerville





Thank you to the Globe Magazine for this well-documented, yet sobering and sad, piece. Two questions come to mind when I read about these conspiracy theorists and their effects on innocent people: What percentage of the US population is this? And, how long can society function with so many of these people? It has been suggested that these folks should be put on an island. We’re going to need a big island.

Jerry Morris

Marshfield





I read every word of the article on Noah Pozner, and I compliment Amanda Crawford on the research and writing. How any sane person could think that Sandy Hook was a hoax is unbelievable.

Santo Aurelio

Arlington





Heartbreaking article. Almost 10 years have passed since many people said “never again” after Sandy Hook, and many people are still saying “never again.” Noah Pozner should be a teenager, studying for his driving permit, and his parents should be worried about that, not dealing with the Alex Joneses of the Web world.

Suzanne Champigny

Salem





Crawford’s story stopped me in my tracks and left me in tears. Feelings of heartbreak, sadness, anger, and outrage overwhelmed me. It is my hope that the work of Lenny Pozner (with the support of his former wife, Veronique) in memory and honor of their beloved Noah will inspire and empower people to rise up in the face of such evil and restore compassion, empathy, and kindness to the world.

Susan Cunningham

Needham





Wonderful article regarding the Sandy Elementary School Hook tragedy. How people like Alex Jones, Wolfgang Halbig, and James Fetzer can distort the truth while creating such agony for grieving parents is beyond comprehension. These conspiracies and distortions of the truth are too often heard from many of our politicians, causing great harm to our democracy. As a Rotarian, I cannot help but think how Rotary clubs are asked to apply “The 4-Way Test”: 1) Is it the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build good will and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The conspiracy theorists can only say no to these questions.

Esther Sherman Arlan

Nashua, New Hampshire

Double Play

The Connections essay at the end of the Globe Magazine is often a good read but “Batter Up” surpassed that and was terrific! More writing from Ted Weesner, please!

Barbara Merriman

Danvers





My dad, killed in 1983, was at every single one of my son’s games during my son’s baseball career, 2006-2019, which included three championships at Cassidy Field: I used my Dad’s plastic circa-1972 umpire counter to track every pitch and out of my son’s games over the years.

Harry Trueman

posted on bostonglobe.com





Beautiful article. There is nothing like baseball to connect us with our past and the people we’ve lost who loved the game alongside us.

veracity34

posted on bostonglobe.com

Postscript

A note to readers, from the family of longtime Globe journalist Jack Thomas:

After the publication of Jack’s essay last year (“A Newspaperman to the End,” July 25, 2021) it seemed we had a fan club rooting for us with words of encouragement and prayers. Jack wanted to write personal notes to everyone who took time to reach out to us with e-mails, letters, and comments to the Globe. Together, we managed to complete quite a few. However, it became impossible to write to everyone who was kind enough to share their thoughts. So, allow me today, on behalf of Jack’s family, to convey our thanks. Throughout these past 15 months, as Jack endured the rigors of treatment and now even as his family suffers his passing, we continue to find in our hearts an abundance of gratitude. We have been held up by the kindness of friends and sustained by the compassion of strangers who had come to know Jack through his work. Jack held many titles at The Boston Globe, but the one he valued most was “writer.” It gives us great comfort to know that our beloved husband and father was appreciated for his ability to compose stories that resonated with generations of readers.

Geri Denterlein, John Patrick Thomas, Faith Tracy, and Jennifer Rando

The writers are the wife and children, respectively, of Jack Thomas.

