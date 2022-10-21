For sale: Homes that have had a cut in the asking price, in Milton and Waltham

LOT SIZE 0.14 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $680,000 in 2020

PROS This updated 1928 Colonial with hardwood floors, now listed at $69,000 below its original asking price, sits in a small residential neighborhood nestled against the Blue Hills Reservation. A three-season porch leads into the entry hall; the dining and living rooms at left are separated by a Craftsman-style room divider with built-in glass cabinets. Straight back is the kitchen, with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, quartz counters, and island. There’s a newer half bath with patterned floor tile nearby, and a mudroom with built-in bench leads out to a patio, garage, and large, sloping backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath; laundry is in the walk-out basement. CONS Audible car noise from Route 28 at the end of the street.

10 Nahanton Avenue, Milton handout

Lorrie Korba, Nobility Hill Associates, 781-710-3333, lorrie@nobilityhillassociates.com

$839,900

24 CLARK LANE / WALTHAM

The living room of 24 Clark Lane, Waltham handout

SQUARE FEET 2,445

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $202,000 in 1996

PROS Now priced at a $30,000 discount, this 1910 Dutch Colonial with hardwood floors and central air sits on a woodsy street in Piety Corner. The driveway winds around to a garage built into the side of the home, and stone steps lead up to a private patio. Enter through a mudroom into a tiled kitchen with Corian counters and maple cabinets. The formal dining room beyond has bay windows, and sits between a den in back with en suite bath, and a sunny front living room with fireplace and built-in shelving. The main entry foyer exits out to a farmer’s porch. Upstairs, four bedrooms share a bath, and there’s a carpeted bonus room in the finished attic. CONS Two of the bedrooms are pretty small.

24 Clark Lane, Waltham handout

Hans Brings, Coldwell Banker, 617-968-0022, hans@hansbrings.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.