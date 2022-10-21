Child and two adults rescued by Boston firefighters as blaze engulfs Dorchester home

As fire engulfed the front of a Dorchester home early Friday, Boston firefighters rescued a child and two adults from the rear of the building where they were hanging out of the window in a desperate effort to get air to breathe, officials said.

The dramatic rescue played out on 31 Brookview St. where firefighters responded around 3 a.m. and discovered the front of the building fully afire. Firefighters rushed to the rear of the building, placed ground ladders and guided the child and the adults to safety, the department said.

“They were trapped. They were hanging out the window,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone told reporters at the scene. “Because the fire was so involved in the front of the building they were hanging out the window, basically for air. Without Ladder 29′s rescue they wouldn’t have made it.”