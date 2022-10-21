fb-pixel Skip to main content

Child and two adults rescued by Boston firefighters as blaze engulfs Dorchester home

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 21, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Boston firefighters battled an engulfed fire at a Dorchester home early Friday.Boston Fire Dept.

As fire engulfed the front of a Dorchester home early Friday, Boston firefighters rescued a child and two adults from the rear of the building where they were hanging out of the window in a desperate effort to get air to breathe, officials said.

The dramatic rescue played out on 31 Brookview St. where firefighters responded around 3 a.m. and discovered the front of the building fully afire. Firefighters rushed to the rear of the building, placed ground ladders and guided the child and the adults to safety, the department said.

“They were trapped. They were hanging out the window,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone told reporters at the scene. “Because the fire was so involved in the front of the building they were hanging out the window, basically for air. Without Ladder 29′s rescue they wouldn’t have made it.”

Advertisement

The adults and the child were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A total four adults and the child are displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was providing assistance, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Boston Assessing records, the building is a single family home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video