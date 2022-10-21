Child and two adults rescued by Boston firefighters as blaze engulfs Dorchester home

As fire engulfed the front of a Dorchester home early Friday, Boston firefighters rescued a child and two adults from the rear of the building where they were hanging out of the window in a desperate effort to get air to breathe, officials said.
The dramatic rescue played out on 31 Brookview St. where firefighters responded around 3 a.m. and discovered the front of the building fully afire. Firefighters rushed to the rear of the building, placed ground ladders and guided the child and the adults to safety, the department said.
“They were trapped. They were hanging out the window,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone told reporters at the scene. “Because the fire was so involved in the front of the building they were hanging out the window, basically for air. Without Ladder 29′s rescue they wouldn’t have made it.”
Companies rescued 2 adults and 1 child over a ground ladder from the second floor in the rear of the building. They were transported by @ems to the hospital, with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/880bSoKOTc— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022
The adults and the child were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
A total four adults and the child are displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was providing assistance, according to the department.
At approximately 3:00 heavy fire from the front porches extending up the occupied building at 31 Brookview st. Dor pic.twitter.com/09RJTiQIbl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to Boston Assessing records, the building is a single family home.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
