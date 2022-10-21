Colorful display of Dunkin’ Halloween options in Belgium inspires doughnut envy here at home

Many online were intrigued this week to see just how different the Dunkin’ experience is in parts of Europe, particularly during the Halloween season.

But that’s clearly not the case at Dunkin’s expanding portfolio of worldwide locations, where the doughnuts are a bit more adventurous than the ones found on this side of the Atlantic .

Seventy-two years after the coffee and pastry chain opened, regulars at Dunkin’ have come to expect stability from the lineup of doughnuts for sale at their local shop — old, familiar standbys like the chocolate frosted, the cruller, or the glazed.

When Sarah Joy Shockey, a Chicago resident currently on vacation in Belgium, posted an image Monday of the multi-colored and candy-laden doughnuts in a display case at a Dunkin’ location in Ghent, the Internet became obsessed.

Advertisement

“Dunkin Donuts in Belgium is like if someone described 1993 Dunkin in the US and then they went ah yes and crushed it seven times harder,” Shockey wrote, in a tweet that’s been discussed at length and shared hundreds of times on various social media platforms.

Shockey, who gave the doughnuts high praise, also liked the general vibe of the store.

“The staff could not have been nicer or more fun to chat with,” she said. “Also the doughnuts kept for more than 6 hours and were as delicious as they look. 10,000/10.”

Local Dunkin’ customers — in between kvetching about some recent and unwelcome changes to the DD Rewards program — were agog at the offerings in the photo, few of which are available to customers here.

“This puts the 18 Dunkins in my neighborhood to shame,” one person said, in reply to Shockey’s tweet.

“I’m genuinely angry that I’m missing out on this,” another person said.

So what was on the menu that had Dunkin’ loyalists feeling so envious?

Advertisement

There was, for example, the “Deathly Stroopwafle,” which comes with a miniature Dutch cookie wedged into the frosting. Then there was the “Eye on the Road,” a doughnut topped with a mixture of candy including confectionary eyeballs.

Or maybe it was the “R.I.P.,” a treat topped with a chocolate headstone nestled on a pile of sugary bones. Perhaps it was the “Unfiltered Poison,” a concoction with bright green frosting, or the doughnut featuring an edible meat cleaver and doused in a blood-red topping, called “Bloody Mess,” that fans here wished we had.

By comparison, the Halloween menu stateside is much less zany, or gruesome. This year the Dunkin’ lineup of holiday treats, according to a press release from earlier this month, consists of just the “fan-favorite Spider Donut” (wherein a Munchkin with legs made of chocolate frosting sits atop a doughnut) and a “Dunk-o-Lantern,” which is shaped like a pumpkin.

There have, however, been some departures from the norm this time of year, most notably the much-talked-about spicy ghost pepper doughnut the chain released in the run-up to Halloween two years ago.

Dunkin’ stores in the U.S. have de-emphasized the role of sweet pastries in its branding in recent years, as more of its sales shift to beverages and other food items like breakfast sandwiches. That, executives have said, was part of the reason for dropping the word “Donuts” from its name in 2018.

Advertisement

While Dunkin’ locations have existed overseas for years, they’ve made a bigger push into Europe in the past decade. When the first Belgian location opened in the summer of 2020, a crowd of hundreds camped out near its entrance, hoping to claim an offer of a year’s worth of free doughnuts. The situation got so intense, police were reportedly called to the scene.

The European twist on the Dunkin’ menu has attracted some attention before, too. People on Reddit last year gushed over doughnuts at a Dunkin’ in Germany, which had a French macaron wedged into the top, or made use of Kinder’s hazelnut cream-filled “Happy Hippo” cookies.

Halloween appears to be when the European franchisees really let their flags fly. In the United Kingdom this season, the doughnuts at Dunkin’ appear to come in the form of seasonal characters called “The Spooky Six,” among them a witch named “Beatrix” and a werewolf named “Wolfie.”

You won’t find any of them on the menu in Boston. But maybe, some would say, it’s time for Dunkin’s home turf to step up its ghostly game.













Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.