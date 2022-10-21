In election lacking ‘intensity,’ older, mostly white towns dominate ballot requests in Massachusetts

In three Cape Cod communities — Eastham, Orleans, and Brewster — anywhere from 38 to 39 percent of voters had asked for ballots as of Friday, with the wealthy, mostly white towns of Concord, Lincoln, Sudbury, and Lexington not far behind. In Acton, 40 percent of the town’s 15,787 voters have sought one, the highest share of any town or city.

Those taking advantage of the state’s newly permanent expanded mail-in voting option tend to be older — either near or past retirement age — and they are also more likely to reside in predominantly white or affluent towns.

More than one in five Massachusetts voters have requested mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but the appeal of this pandemic-era approach is far from universal, state data show.

Advertisement

The three Cape towns are predominantly white, with 93 to 96 percent of residents identifying as such, and are home to older populations. In Eastham, 43 percent of people are 65 years or older; in Orleans, 46 percent are.

The surge in requests from those communities underscores what’s been a stubborn divide in voter engagement between the state’s suburbs and its urban centers, where residents are typically more likely to vote on Election Day itself and generally turn out in numbers far below their suburban counterparts.

Actual voting so far this year is down overall, at least compared to two years ago. Through Friday, 185,000 voters had submitted ballots, accounting for about 17 percent of the nearly 1.08 million who’ve so far requested them. About 4.8 million people are registered to vote statewide.

That return marks a relatively slow crawl compared to the 2020 presidential election, when nearly 1.2 million people had submitted ballots by Oct. 21, which that year was 13 days ahead of Election Day. A record 3.66 million people ultimately cast ballots in that election headlined by the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Advertisement

There appears to be far less drawing voters to the polls this year. Public polling shows a slate of runaway races for many of Massachusetts’s statewide offices, including an open seat for governor, and no US Senate seat is up for grabs this year. One election-tracking website considers the state’s legislative races to be the least competitive in the country.

Outside a series of contentious ballot questions — including one that would raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents — “there does seem to be a, sort of, lack of intensity so far in terms of the campaigns,” Secretary of State William F. Galvin said during a news conference Friday.

Another possible factor for the slow return, Galvin said: Conflicting messages swirling from ballot question committees could be causing voters to take their time to do research before submitting their votes.

“We hope that the election, as it grows closer, will grow more interesting to voters,” said the Brighton Democrat, who himself is seeking a historic eighth term against Rayla Campbell, a conservative Republican.

In general, older residents are disproportionately active in seeking an early ballot. Roughly 410,000, or about 38 percent of all requests, have come from people 65 or older, state data show. That population makes up less than 18 percent of residents overall.

The requests also include more than 700 from people who were born in 1922 or earlier, meaning most of them are centenarians, according to data compiled by Galvin’s office. A spokeswoman said state elections officials can track voters by year of birth, but it does not have demographic data by gender or race.

Advertisement

But in cities, including those home to a majority of people of color, ballot requests lag by wide margins. In Springfield, the state’s third-largest city and where 46 percent of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, just 11 percent of voters have asked for a ballot. It’s the lowest of any city and third-lowest statewide, ahead of only New Ashford and Monroe — which, combined, are home to 307 registered voters.

Other Gateway Cities such as Lawrence (13 percent requested), Lowell (12 percent), and New Bedford (12 percent) all rank among the bottom 10 municipalities in early-voting interest. The city with the highest share of requests is Newton, where 32 percent of its 60,000 voters have asked for a ballot and the median household income of $154,398 is nearly four times that of Springfield.

In Boston, just 17 percent of 444,506 registered voters have requested one, ranking 311th out of the state’s 351 communities.

Whether turnout this year could exceed 2018, the last time the governor’s office was on the ballot, remains to be seen. More than 2.75 million people, or about 60 percent of registered voters, cast ballots that year. Four years earlier — when there also was an open seat in the corner office — fewer than 2.2 million people voted.

Advertisement

Galvin, the state’s top election official, did not offer an estimate on turnout Friday, saying he plans to release one closer to the Nov. 8 Election Day.

The state’s 14-day in-person early voting period begins Saturday.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.