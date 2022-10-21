Football + politics + TV = 💰

While the Monday night game is on ESPN, the commercials that air during football games this season are bringing big bucks to Rhode Island’s local television states this year.

The Patriots are on Monday Night Football this week, so you should prepare to be bombarded by television ads from the candidates for governor and the 2nd Congressional District, along with all those Super PACs with pleasant-sounding names warning us that Allan Fung or Seth Magaziner is going to destroy America.

🏈 The Congressional Leadership Fund, which is backing Fung, paid $50,000 for a 30-second spot during the Patriots/Browns game on Channel 12 last weekend. They also spent $15,000 for a pre-game ad. By comparison, an ad for “Jeopardy!” on Saturday night cost the CLF $1,500.

🏈 The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) paid $4,000 for a 30-second spot that will air during the Jets/Broncos game this weekend, proving that the quality of the teams playing doesn’t change the willingness to spend or our willingness to watch.

🏈 Sunday Night Football is by far the most-watched television show in the US, and this weekend’s Dolphins/Steelers game includes $2,500 ad buys from all of the major candidates running for governor and Congress in the 2nd District.

We have less information on what an ad for Monday Night Football costs because there are fewer filing rules with FCC on cable, but if any campaign operatives want to tell me how much they’re paying during the Patriots’ game, e-mail me.

If you were wondering, the stations charge a much lower flat rate to candidates themselves (hence the lower costs during Sunday Night Football), but they can hike rates significantly for Super PACs.

Other programs that tend to command higher rates are Channel 10′s 6 p.m. news during the week, “The Voice,” “Chicago Fire,” and the Sunday morning national news shows.

But there’s a reason football is king: For the week of Oct. 3, the top four shows in primetime were either Sunday Night Football on NBC or the pre-game or post-game shows that air leading in to Sunday Night Football or following the Fox Game of the Week, according to Nielsen.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.