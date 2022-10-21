The Great Pumpkin: A bumper crop of the fall favorite despite the drought

There are 403 pumpkin farms in Massachusetts utilizing 1,735 acres, making them an integral part of our physical and cultural landscape, according to the most recent census conducted by the US Department of Agriculture.

“Pumpkins make people happy,” said Tom Hanson, owner and fifth generation farmer of Hanson’s Farm in Framingham. “Everyone loves them.”

From glowing jack-o’-lanterns to spiced lattes, the pumpkin has become the symbol of fall.

“They are the main crop for us,” said Helen Nihtila, owner of the 5-acre family Nihtila Farm in Holbrook. “We have been here for 22 years. Our pick-your-own pumpkin fields are popular and with hard work, they produce well.”

In contrast, farms like Cider Hill in Amesbury may specialize in other crops and not have enough land to grow pumpkins. So it gets them from Patterson Farm in Sunderland, which has 250 acres of pumpkins and is focused on the wholesale market.

Beatrix Rios, 5, of Reading picks pumpkins with her mom, Lilia, at Boston Hill Farm. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

All farmers face a myriad of environmental and economic challenges beyond their control. During the summer of 2022 — the fourth driest in over 100 years — most farms had to rely on irrigation rather than rainfall.

In August, the US Department of Agriculture designated nine Massachusetts counties — Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester — as primary natural disaster areas due to the drought.

Some plants — like corn and tomatoes — withered and died.

But the pumpkins prevailed.

“Every year is different. This year was the drought,” said Patterson. “We worked harder this summer because we had to irrigate. The fruit is slightly smaller this year, but overall the drought was better than the very wet summer last year.”

Said Hanson, of the Framingham farm, “Pumpkins like hot weather, but this year the lack of rain was challenging. We didn’t irrigate, but we were lucky. There were a few thunderstorms in July in our local area that just got us by.”

“Honestly, if I had to choose between drought or too much rain, I would take drought,” said Nihtila of Holbrook. “We were able to irrigate by trucking in water. Last year we had a wet summer and that just causes rot and disease.”

Valentina Sola, who will turn 3 in November, seems delighted with her pumpkin choice at Boston Hill Farm. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It was the first season in years that we needed to irrigate pumpkins,” said Cheryl Farnum, 12th generation owner/farm manager of Boston Hill Farm in North Andover, which has about 10 of its 50 acres planted in pumpkins. “Last year was too much rain. You can always add water, but you can’t take it away.”

“Drought impacts vary across [the] state,” said state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card in a statement, “and include some depletion of water sources and production acreage, an increase in irrigation crops, lower than normal yields, undersized fruits or vegetables, and higher operating costs.”

Despite the lack of rain, pumpkin growers had a good growing season. Other crops did not fare as well. Those most impacted by the drought, said Danielle Burney, deputy communications director in Card’s office, were berries, hay, tomatoes, cabbage, and corn for animal feed.

“Deer were a bigger challenge than the lack of rain,” added Nihtila. “Deer are overpopulated in this state and they do a lot of damage to the fields.”

“Deer and woodchucks are an annual obstacle,” added Hanson.

The pumpkin harvest season usually runs from mid-September until the end of October, according to Hanson, 63, whose family has been farming since 1913. “With climate change, the growing season is a couple of weeks longer. Some years now we don’t get a killing frost until November.”

“With the hot summer, I would say we were even a couple weeks early [harvesting] this year,” said Farnum.

Although most varieties are edible, the majority of pumpkins grown in Massachusetts are destined to become fall or Halloween decorations, according to Patterson, who grows 10 varieties on the farm about 30 miles north of Springfield.

To survive, farmers must anticipate and meet changing consumer demand and decorating trends.

A variety of pumpkins are for sale at Boston Hill Farm. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“People seem to like the more unique pumpkins now. They like different colors like white or yellow,” Patterson said. “The biggest shift we have seen is more demand for big carving pumpkins.”

“When I was growing up, there were only two kinds of pumpkins grown — small sugar pumpkins and bigger ones for jack-o’-lanterns,” said Hanson. “We now grow many more varieties. A big white, called Polar Bear, is very popular.”

“Our most popular variety is Racer, an 8- to 10-pound fruit,” said Farnum in North Andover. “We do grow some bigger ones, smaller sugar pumpkins, a bumpy hybrid called Knucklehead, and a white variety. Small sugar pumpkins — generally 6 to 8 inches in diameter — are sold by the piece, while larger pumpkins are sold by the pound.”

Melissa Gaudette mans the booth at the self-pick apple and pumpkin fields at Boston Hill Farm. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The per pound price in Greater Boston varies widely from farm to farm depending on the variety and other farm activities such as hayrides and live entertainment.

The pick-your-own farms are selling an agritourism experience as much as the pumpkins.

“Massachusetts currently ranks eighth in the United States for agritourism value per farm,” reported Burney, the state official. “The income derived from agritourism, which includes pick-your-own pumpkin opportunities, totals $13,476,000, averaging $56,150 per farm.

“Weekends in October are very busy with pick-your-own customers,” confirmed Farnum. “We get lots of people from the Boston area that want pumpkins and a fall farm experience.

“For our customers, the most important thing is the memorable farm experience,” said Hanson. “We have families that come back year after year.”

The good news is that there are plenty of pumpkins available at farms across the region this October.

A free online map of the more than 60 pick-your-own pumpkins farms in the state is available from the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

Felix the dog helps sniff out the best ones at Boston Hill Farm's self-pick pumpkin patch. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff



