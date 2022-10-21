Highly pathogenic bird flu found in Newport County flock; first domestic cases in R.I.

It’s the first domestic detection of highly pathogenic bird flu in Rhode Island, although given the presence in wild birds, it “appeared inevitable,” the DEM said. It’s already been detected domestically in more than 40 states and affects nearly 50 million domestic birds, the agency said. The findings were confirmed by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a United States Department of Agriculture agency.

The DEM said its Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment humanely euthanized the small flock of non-commercial domestic chickens, ducks and turkeys, which had unrestricted access to waterfowl.

PROVIDENCE — Federal regulators have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of backyard birds in Newport County, the Department of Environmental Management said Friday, the first domestic avian flu case in the state.

The virus was confirmed here over the summer in a great black-backed gull.

“We now know that the current outbreak is geographically the largest one ever experienced in the United States, is very unusual in that it didn’t end over the summer like all previous outbreaks, and unlike the 2015-2016 outbreak, appears mostly to be spreading by wild bird-to-domestic bird contact versus laterally between poultry operations,” State Veterinarian Scott Marshall said in a news release.

According to the DEM, the outbreak has an unprecedented viral load, or amount of virus in the environment. The federal government has linked highly pathogenic avian influenza to an increase in seal deaths in Maine, and a dead bottlenose dolphin in Florida was infected with the virus. The DEM called avian flu infections in these species “remarkably rare.”

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can infect people, the state said, but “it presents a low public health risk, with person-to-person spread occurring very rarely, mainly in family clusters.”

Marshall and DEM have been stressing the need for biosecurity measures — including keeping people away from their birds, keeping birds separated from wild birds, keeping cages, coops and clothes clean, and properly disposing of dead birds, among other steps.

Officials are asking the public to report sightings of sick or dead seabirds, or five or more sick or dead wild birds of another species at a single location. Signs of infection can include imbalance, inability to fly and breathing distress. In Rhode Island, report dead bird sightings to RI DEM online. To report sick or dead domestic birds, call (401) 222-2781, or (401) 222-3070 after regular business hours.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.