Internal review finds former Woburn police officer attended, helped plan Charlottesville hate rally, officials say

In a statement, Mayor Scott Galvin and police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said the findings of the internal review will be sent to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission with a recommendation that Donnelly be decertified and barred from working as a cop anywhere in Massachusetts.

Woburn police have determined former Officer John Donnelly , who resigned from the force Monday amid an internal probe into his involvement in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., did “indeed attend, help plan and provide security” at the event, which turned violent and claimed the life of a counter protester, officials said Friday.

Donnelly couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The statement said Donnelly, who used the alias Johnny O’Malley in person and online, helped plan the rally and associated with Identity Evropa, which the Anti-Defamation League calls a “white supremacist group focused on the preservation of ‘white American culture’ and promoting white European identity,” that recruited on college campuses.

Identity Evropa changed its name to the American Identity Movement after the 2017 rally and later disbanded, officials said.

The statement said Donnelly used “racist and antisemitic language” and was seen in rally photos and video clips in the security detail for Richard Spencer, whom the ADL identifies as “a white nationalist alt-right leader” and a scheduled speaker and promoter of the event.

The Woburn police internal review, led by Detective Lieutenant Brian P. McManus, ultimately found Donnelly violated several department rules including policies on group membership, outside employment, conduct unbecoming an officer, improper associations, and social media protocols, according to the statement.

Donnelly, who was a reserve officer at the time of the Charlottesville rally, “refused to be interviewed” as part of the internal probe and resigned prior to its completion, the statement said. Donnelly also lost his job as a real estate agent for Century 21 last week, according to a prior statement from the company.

On Oct. 13, a day after the Police Department announced the allegations against Donnelly, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said it was reviewing all cases that he was involved in.

The Aug. 12, 2017, rally in Charlottesville, which involved members of neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, turned violent and led to the death of antiracism activist Heather Heyer, one of several counterdemonstrators who were struck by a car driven by avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.

Fields was sentenced to life plus 419 years for fatally striking Heyer.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





