Logan Clegg, accused killer of New Hampshire couple, emerges as a globetrotting drifter – and a bundle of contradictions

Clegg’s arrest last week marked the welcome conclusion to one of the most high-profile murder investigations in the state’s recent history — a six-month probe into the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple whose bullet-riddled bodies were discovered on April 21 in a wooded area not far from their Concord, N.H. apartment complex.

A suspect in the murder of a retired Concord, New Hampshire, couple, Clegg was known to be living in a tent in Burlington, but what officers found scarcely made him seem destitute. In addition to a loaded Glock 17 pistol, they discovered $7,150 in cash, as well as an envelope containing a fake Romanian passport bearing Clegg’s photo and the name “Claude Zemo.”

On the day after Logan Clegg was arrested in Burlington, Vermont, this month, authorities conducted a search of the backpack the 26-year-old drifter was carrying at the time he was taken into custody.

But the bizarre details about Clegg that have emerged since his arrest have only served to deepen the mystery surrounding the Reids’ deaths and their alleged killer. An 11-page affidavit filed by prosecutors in Vermont Superior Court paints a complex and often contradictory picture of the man police say shot the Reids to death after encountering them on a popular trail system earlier this year.

The image that emerges could not be more at odds with Clegg’s ghostly reputation in the tiny town where he grew up — no one contacted by the Globe seemed to know him at all.

While he was in New Hampshire, Clegg drank so much soda that he was dubbed “Mountain Dew Man” by the authorities tracking him, yet he also made a point to order vitamins in bulk. His most consistent employer was McDonald’s, earning a few hundred dollars a week. Still, he regularly had thousands of dollars of cash on hand. He lived out of a tent from Walmart — often padlocked and meticulously kept — but inside were Euro coins and an American passport filled with stamps from international locations: Portugal, Germany, Iceland, France.

In fact, it was Clegg’s penchant for international travel that triggered his arrest at the South Burlington, Vermont, Public Library last week. Concord, New Hampshire, police had learned that Clegg had a one-way ticket to Berlin.

Authorities have so far declined to address a potential motive in the slayings, or what might have brought Clegg — a native of Washington state — to Concord.

But Clegg’s perplexing background has fueled speculation about the nature of the killings, which are exceedingly rare in Concord; the city had seen just 10 murders in the preceding two decades.

Before retiring to Concord, Stephen’s Reids hometown, the couple had spent much of their life abroad, doing humanitarian and government work in far-flung locales across the globe — including Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Bangladesh, and Haiti. During the months that the public had little more than an artist’s sketch of the murder suspect to go on, some wondered aloud if the Reids’ killing was connected to their work.

At 26, Clegg appears to have left no digital footprint or permanent address. Even within his own family, he seems oddly absent. In his father’s 2008 obituary, Clegg — an only child — received just a passing mention, while a memorial website created by the family does not mention Logan Clegg by name.

Extensive attempts to reach members of his family and former classmates were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, several residents of Colville, Wash. — a town of less than 5,000 where Clegg is believed to have spent at least part of his childhood — said this week that they had no memory of Clegg, though some were acquainted with his extended family.

“I’m a retired UPS driver, and I knew everybody, and everybody knew me, and that name is drawing a total blank,” said one Colville resident who spoke with the Globe.

Much of the biographical information about Clegg comes from his run-ins with law enforcement in recent years, including a 2018 incident in which he stabbed a 28-year-old Spokane, Wash., man to death.

In that case, Clegg told police he was walking to work for his midnight shift at a local McDonald’s when a man named Cory Ward punched him following a verbal altercation. Clegg said he responded by stabbing Ward numerous times with a small pocketknife. After the fight, Clegg left the fatally injured Ward on the ground and traveled more than a mile to the McDonald’s, where he arrived with a facial injury and bleeding hand.

There were no other witnesses to the incident, and Ward’s mother, Lisa Ward, told the Globe that it wasn’t in her son’s character to initiate an attack. Still, Clegg, who claimed self-defense, was never charged in the killing.

Two years later, in the summer of 2020, Clegg surfaced in Salt Lake City, where he was arrested for shoplifting at a local Walmart. In his waistband, officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that had recently been reported stolen from Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan, Utah. Clegg allegedly told the officers that he wished he’d had “a chance to pull [the gun] out and fight one on one,” according to the recent affidavit.

“[I’d] rather die than f------ go to prison,” he allegedly said.

Less than three weeks later, he was arrested again after fleeing cops. Police caught up to him after he tripped and discovered a second gun stolen from Al’s — a CZ 75B handgun — as well as nearly $2,300 in cash and a number of tools used for picking locks, according to the police report.

When asked by police about the lock-picking tools, Clegg allegedly told them: “A friend in Europe sent them to him to practice with. The friend has a hardware store and locksmith business in Europe and offered him an apprenticeship when he arrives.”

Clegg spent four days in jail before being released.

Ten months later, he was on plane from Chicago to Lisbon. He seems to have spent the rest of the summer in Europe, only returning to America in November on a flight from Munich to Reykjavik to Boston. He soon settled in Concord. That month, he began work at a local McDonald’s, where a supervisor later described him as a loner who she believed to be homeless.

A scene from the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord, N.H. The bodies of a married couple, Stephen and Djeswende Reid, were discovered close to the trail in the early evening of April 21, 2022. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In the woods of Concord, he seemed to carve out a minimalist existence. He stayed, at least at times, in a tent near a popular trail system. On at least 47 occasions between November 2021 and April 2022, surveillance footage showed him shopping at a Walmart not far from the Reids’ home in the Alton Woods apartment complex, often buying small propane tanks and groceries, always using the store’s self-service checkout and typically paying in cash.

He also used a so-called “burner” email account to place a bulk order of vitamins, picking them up at a Walgreen’s Pharmacy.

In February, less than two months before the murders, police say Clegg was scheduled to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to Reykavik, Iceland.

But for reasons unclear, he never boarded the flight.

That same month, court records show, Clegg — using a fake driver’s license with the name Arthur Kelly — purchased a Glock 17 and three boxes of Sig Luger 9mm ammunition at R&L Archery Inc., in Barre VT.

It was that gun, police now allege, that was in his possession on the afternoon of April 18, the day the Reids were murdered.

Just before 2:30 p.m. that day, surveillance footage shows, Clegg made a purchase from a nearby Shaw’s, then headed back toward his camp, taking a route that runs from the Alton Woods apartment complex, where the Reids lived, to the Broken Arrow Trail.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a woman walking her dogs on the Marsh Loop Trail encountered the Reids, pausing to let the couple pass. Within ten minutes, she heard a burst of five gunshots. She continued onward, eventually coming face-to-face with Clegg, who she said stared at her and then into the woods where the Reids’ bodies were later found. He passed by without saying a word and she continued her hike.

That woman later provided police the description used to produce the FBI sketch widely circulated in the last six months. Detectives also used phone records and surveillance footage to track down Clegg.

Earlier this month, using cellphone data from a phone linked to Clegg, authorities tracked the 26-year-old to a public library in Vermont, where he was arrested without incident and taken in for questioning.

When asked about the Reid murders, he denied any involvement.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.