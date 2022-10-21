Man ordered held for murder of Dorchester teen

Mack was arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of Curtis Ashford Jr. on July 27. Ashford, described by family friends as a laid back and good-humored kid , had celebrated his 15th birthday just two weeks before his death.

Zontre Mack, 19, was charged with murder and unlicensed possession of a firearm in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court. He was ordered held without bail, and is due back in court on Oct. 28, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Officials said that Mack arrived in the area of Ellington Street at about 7:30 p.m., in a car driven by co-defendant Dominick Gavin, 25. Mack allegedly left the vehicle and fired multiple shots at a group of people on the street, hitting Ashford while he was trying to get away, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police later located the vehicle driven by Gavin, the statement said, and matched DNA and fingerprint evidence to Mack. Gavin was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with murder; he is currently being held without bail.

“The shooting death of a 15-year-old should not — and must not — become an event affecting only the victim’s loved ones and those of us responsible for bringing the offenders to justice,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “This crime should shock and outrage everyone, and should make all of us work together to reduce these shattering acts of violence. I have a 15-year-old son. My heart and soul break with sorrow for Curtis’s family.”

