One hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Billerica ice rink

A woman was hospitalized on Friday evening after a carbon monoxide leak at a high school ice rink in Billerica, officials said.

Fire crews evacuated the Hallenborg Ice Pavilion at approximately 7:20 p.m., after medical personnel — who were already on-scene for an unrelated issue — determined that the 52-year-old woman was displaying symptoms consistent with monoxide poisoning, according to Billerica Fire Captain Matthew Battcock.

Nearly two dozen people who had been on the ice at the time of the leak were evaluated by EMS personnel, who found them to be in good condition, Battcock said.