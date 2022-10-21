‘Pitch black in Maverick Station.’ MBTA Blue Line loses power for hours late Thursday

The power went out on the MBTA’s Blue Line late Thursday night, causing delays and plunging stations into darkness for the last couple hours of service.
“The Blue Line has emergency power generators that provide supplemental lighting, but stations between Maverick and Orient Heights had limited lighting,” Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA said in an e-mail. “Trains did not lose power. The delays were related to the signal power being impacted.”
The problem began around 11 p.m. and continued after subway service ended at its regularly scheduled time of 1 a.m., according to Pesaturo. The disruption lasted about three hours, he said.
Several passengers tweeted about train delays and darkened stations. At 11:47 p.m. one passenger tweeted that it took 45 minutes for his train to get from State Street to Maverick station. At 12:17 a.m. another passenger riding from Logan Airport tweeted that the Blue Line train he was on was “moving in fits and starts” and it was “pitch black” at Maverick station in East Boston.
The problem has since been fixed, Pesaturo said.
“There was a power problem late last night that was rectified by 2 a.m.,” Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail. “Regularly scheduled service has been operating since the start of service this morning.”
The cause of the power outage is under investigation, he said.
Power outage on the blue line tonight at Maverick Square, the joys of the @MBTA pic.twitter.com/4L9HH7G2hN— Shea Sullivan (@ShealaghS) October 21, 2022
@MBTA Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, we arrive to a power outage. How does this happen?— Will Woodring (@WoodringWill) October 21, 2022
I am on an @MBTA Blue Line train from Logan. It’s moving in fits and starts. There seems to be a major power outage. Pitch black in Maverick Station but we are inching toward Government Center.— Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) October 21, 2022
I guess there’s a power failure or something on the @mbta blue line. we’re just sitting here and that’s what they keep telling us— J Emory Parker 🏳️🌈 Subscribe to STAT+ (@jaspar) October 21, 2022
