‘Pitch black in Maverick Station.’ MBTA Blue Line loses power for hours late Thursday

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 21, 2022, 32 minutes ago
The Orient Heights Blue Line station in East Boston, shown in a 2011 file photo.Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

The power went out on the MBTA’s Blue Line late Thursday night, causing delays and plunging stations into darkness for the last couple hours of service.

“The Blue Line has emergency power generators that provide supplemental lighting, but stations between Maverick and Orient Heights had limited lighting,” Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA said in an e-mail. “Trains did not lose power. The delays were related to the signal power being impacted.”

The problem began around 11 p.m. and continued after subway service ended at its regularly scheduled time of 1 a.m., according to Pesaturo. The disruption lasted about three hours, he said.

Several passengers tweeted about train delays and darkened stations. At 11:47 p.m. one passenger tweeted that it took 45 minutes for his train to get from State Street to Maverick station. At 12:17 a.m. another passenger riding from Logan Airport tweeted that the Blue Line train he was on was “moving in fits and starts” and it was “pitch black” at Maverick station in East Boston.

The problem has since been fixed, Pesaturo said.

“There was a power problem late last night that was rectified by 2 a.m.,” Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail. “Regularly scheduled service has been operating since the start of service this morning.”

The cause of the power outage is under investigation, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

