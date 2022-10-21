‘Pitch black in Maverick Station.’ MBTA Blue Line loses power for hours late Thursday

The power went out on the MBTA’s Blue Line late Thursday night, causing delays and plunging stations into darkness for the last couple hours of service.

“The Blue Line has emergency power generators that provide supplemental lighting, but stations between Maverick and Orient Heights had limited lighting,” Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA said in an e-mail. “Trains did not lose power. The delays were related to the signal power being impacted.”

The problem began around 11 p.m. and continued after subway service ended at its regularly scheduled time of 1 a.m., according to Pesaturo. The disruption lasted about three hours, he said.