Small plane crashes, sparks large fire, in Keene, N.H.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, it will be released to the public, according to Ian Gregor, an FAA spokesman.

The plane is a Beechcraft Sierra, but it’s registration is unknown, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said in an e-mail .

A single-engine plane crashed into a building and sparked a large fire just north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire around 6:55 p.m. Friday night, according to officials.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, Gregor said.

Public safety officials in Keene said no one was available to speak to a reporter Friday night.

Advertisement

At least one other public safety department in southwestern New Hampshire responded to the scene, according to social media posts.

Swanzey police asked drivers and pedestrians to stay clear of lower Main Street as crews responded to a “plane crash with building fire” at 7 p.m., the department said on Facebook.

The building was described as “well involved,” according to the post.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.