A Rhode Island man is voluntarily running 250 lost pet pages to help reunite you with Fido and Fluffy

According to an All About Cats survey , Rhode Island is first in the number of lost cats per 1,000 cat-owning households with 11.45, followed distantly by New Hampshire at 2.75, and Massachusetts at 2.32. Almost all of New England ranks in the top 10: Connecticut is fifth, and Vermont is seventh. Maine is 11th. New England also dominates the list for lost dogs with Rhode Island third and Massachusetts fifth.

PROVIDENCE — If it feels like social media is flooded with posts about missing pets in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, it’s because it is. But not for the reasons you might think (I’m looking at you NextDoor coyote conspiracy theorists): it’s because these states are better at reporting our stray furbabies.

You can thank Keith Swerling, who for more than a decade has operated Rhode Island Pet Locator, including 35 of the 36 lost pet pages in Rhode Island and 250 pages in Massachusetts communities. The full-time variable data specialist voluntarily runs the service for distressed pet owners in his free time. His goal is simply to reunite heartbroken pet owners with their missing animals.

The way All About Cats did this survey, the states that have the most dedicated volunteers, like Swerling, will rank highest in missing pets. It’s not that more cats or dogs are lost necessarily, it’s that more dedicated volunteers are working the online networks like FindPet and Petfinder to find them and reunite them with their owners.

“That’s why I would suspect Rhode Island and Massachusetts have the highest counts,” Swerling says. “I know for a fact there is no other organization in the US that’s had my motive of posting 100%.”

Swerling has dedicated 15 years to posting lost pets in the Ocean State, and about a decade in Massachusetts.

Places like Texas and Massachusetts where Swerling chips in also rank high on the All About Cats survey.

Kristin Ericson, president and founder of Missing Dogs Massachusetts, says the nonprofit group is built around the kindness of Good Samaritans to help people get their pets home.

Last year, the group that deals only with missing dogs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island saw almost 1,200 forms come in for missing dogs. Ericson says there are likely many more lost dogs that go unreported.

“We are well connected with many of the animal control entities and the state of Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” she says. “If an owner calls animal control panicked, the first thing they are going to do is say, ‘Get in touch with Missing Dogs Mass. They are a good resource to get your dog home.’ There are entities that service cats as well. Most of these entities work hand-in-hand with us.”

System of reporting

The R.I. Pet Locator requires everyone to fill out a form before they post their missing pets. The basic information — “What’s the phone number? What’s the street location?” — is used to produce a flier that’s “not perfect” but gets the word out.

Aspiring admins who want to run a lost pet page might underestimate the amount of legwork it requires. Swerling said there have been days when he was unemployed that he would post “around the clock.” It’s a continuous reporting system.

He can’t guess how many pets and owners have been reunited over the years, but he says that’s the reason he continues doing the effortful work.

“It’s kind of by accident I got started,” Swerling says. “When I lived in Los Angeles and Reseda, California, there were lost pets all the time walking right past your door.”

He took them in and tried to find their owners.

“When I moved here, R.I. Lost Pets had 200 likes and it was started by an animal control officer,” Swerling said. “I contacted R.I. Lost Pets and she said, ‘Why don’t you take it over?’ Now, like in the Godfather, they keep dragging you back. There’s been a couple times I was like, this is crazy. It’s been years and it’s all I do in my free time. I try and quit but people would say, they just thought no more pets were lost.”

Swerling, who lives in Warwick with his four dogs — Cobe the Chihuahua, Kimchi the Pomeranian, Mochi the wire-haired terrier, and Fuji the foster Pomeranian — is a natural fit for finding lost pets: He has a mind for posting and writing code.

Swerling also fears what could become of animals that stay in the pound too long, citing shelters in some states that euthanize pets at high rates. “It was so awful, I think I have to do something to help the shelters.”

Some of the reasons pets run away from home are due to frustration, separation anxiety, fear, and sex drive. Owners should always remember to keep their pets secure when they are walking them.

While the search for missing pets doesn’t always conclude with a happy ending, Swerling and his team of pet finders find joy in the number of animals they have helped return to their owners.

“Whenever I pause to think about it, I do love pets. I love cats. I love dogs,” Swerling said. “I learned to love goats and lizards and birds as I wouldn’t have expected. There’s nothing more important than my dogs period. If I think about each individual one, it really does break my hear to imagine them out there and lost or worse.

“But there is no time to dwell on it. It’s literally a river of lost pets.”

Tips for keeping your pets home

🕳️ Close open gates, fix holes in fences, and fill in holes

👀 Supervise your cat or dog when they are outside

🪢 Keep your pets on a leash

🐕 Play with or walk them every day

🦴 Give them toys (a lot of toys)

🗣️ Teach them commands and tricks

🏡 Keep them indoors

🦮 Use doggy daycare or pet walking services

🆕 New pets are nervous and a bigger flight risk

🤔 Don’t assume they will always come home if you let them outside to roam

✍️ If your pet is missing, create a Pet FBI account, including the cross streets where it was last seen and a phone number

🪧 Distribute the fliers and contact animal control

👍 Follow R.I. Pet Locator or the lost pet groups in your area

