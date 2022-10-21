A Romanian passport, $7,000 in cash, and Mountain Dew: What court documents reveal about man charged in Concord, N.H., slayings

The 11-page law enforcement affidavit was filed Thursday in a Vermont court by New Hampshire authorities to establish the 26-year-old Clegg was a fugitive who should be returned to face two counts of second degree murder in the Granite State. Clegg is now expected to appear in a New Hampshire courtroom next week, officials said Friday.

After months of questions surrounding the slayings of Concord, N.H., couple Stephen and Djeswende Reid, who were shot as they walked on a quiet trail near their home , court documents reveal startling new information about Logan L. Clegg, the man now charged in their deaths .

Advertisement

What follows are a host of details gleaned from the affidavit, all of which provide new insight into the killings, the suspect, and how authorities allegedly linked him to the crimes.

— Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a married couple in their 60s, were fatally shot on April 18 between 2:54 p.m. and 2:59 p.m. on the Marsh Loop Trail, not far from their apartment in the Alton Woods complex in Concord, N.H., according to the affidavit. During that five minute window, the Reids’ bodies were apparently moved off the trail into a wooded area.

— The Reids were reported missing on April 20. Police searched their apartment and the wooded area behind the property, where they encountered Clegg, a native of Washington state, according to the document. He allegedly identified himself as “Arthur Kelly” and was “in possession of” several cans of Mountain Dew Code Red soda. Police labeled him “Mountain Dew Man” or “MDM.”

— On April 15, three days before the shootings, a local resident brought a Concord police officer to a tent site less than a third of a mile from where the Reids were later shot, according to the document. The officer “observed a single tent padlocked with no one around,” the affidavit said. The officer “could not see inside the tent and recalled that the site was well-kept” with a pair of boots placed “neatly” by the entrance.

Advertisement

On April 22, police went to the tent site and found it had been set afire. In court papers, investigators referred to this location as the “Burnt Tent Site.”

There, police recovered 155 small propane tanks, 47 cans of Mountain Dew and Coca Cola, several pieces of silverware and small knife blades, as well as remnants of “food packing, cans, glass jars, mugs, and apparent glass.” They also found 10 foreign coins, according to the document.

— That same day, on April 22, an unidentified witness provided new information. A woman told police she’d been hiking on the Marsh Loop Trail with her dogs on April 18 when she was passed by a couple she believed to be the Reids, whom she said were moving “at a faster pace than her.” Five to 10 minutes later, the woman heard five gunshots that came from “a handgun as opposed to a rifle,” according to the affidavit. She was reluctant to keep hiking but told investigators she “ultimately continued down the trail.”

Minutes later, she allegedly encountered a young man on the trail looking in the direction where the Reids were later found. The man walked by her without saying anything, and after she passed him, she turned to look back “and found that he was looking at her,” according to the affidavit. She said she kept walking and never saw the man again.

Advertisement

— In May, authorities released a sketch of a person of interest and were told about a man seen multiple times between November 2021 and April 2022, often carrying plastic grocery bags or Amazon packages into the woods. “He was described as clean shaven, neat in appearance, but unfriendly to others. No one reported seeing the male after news of the homicides,” police wrote.

— In July, a detective reviewing surveillance footage from a Shaw’s supermarket in Concord noticed a man leaving the store on April 18, about a half an hour before the murders. In the footage, the man wore clothing and carried a shopping bag that largely matched the description given by the woman, according to the affidavit. Surveillance footage allegedly showed the man crossing Loudon Road and then accessing a trail “believed to have been used by the Reids” to get from their apartment to the Marsh Loop Trail.

— Clegg was an international traveler, according to investigators. He flew to Paris from Denver on Oct. 23, 2019 and returned to the US via Las Vegas on Nov. 3, 2019. Last year, he flew from Chicago’s O’Hare airport to Lisbon, Portugal, on June 21, returning on Nov. 7, 2021 at Boston’s Logan International Airport. “Clegg reportedly flew from Munich, Germany, to Reykjavik, Iceland, to Boston, Massachusetts,” police wrote. He was scheduled to fly one-way to Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 14, but he was arrested in South Burlington, Vt. on Oct. 12, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

— On Nov. 10, 2021, three days later after landing in Boston in 2021, Clegg started working at the McDonald’s on Loudon Road in Concord, N.H., according to the affidavit. The manager “described Clegg as quiet with no friends, and stated that she came to consider that he was homeless as he appeared to be living out of his backpack.”

— Though Clegg had been living in the woods, he was arrested not at a campsite but at the South Burlington Public Library in Vermont on Oct. 12. The affidavit doesn’t specify what he was doing at the library, but it does note repeatedly that his primary mode of contact was email, not cellphone. “At the time of his arrest, Clegg was in possession of a laptop and a black backpack,’’ police wrote.

The day of his arrest, Clegg waived his Miranda rights and spoke with investigators. He “denied staying near the Alton Woods apartment complex/Broken Ground Trail system, staying in a tent, shopping at Walmart more than ‘a couple of times,’ using the alias Arthur Kelly, having any interaction with Concord PD officers, ever using or possessing firearms while in Concord, or being involved in the murders of Stephen and Wendy Reid,” police wrote.

— According to the affidavit, Clegg had $7,150 in cash, two Vanilla gift cards, and his US passport in the backpack. In a letter sized envelope addressed to the Arthur Kelly alias, police also found an “’apparent Romanian passport card bearing the name ‘Claude Zemo’ with a photo of Clegg.’’

Advertisement

— On Oct. 13, the day after Clegg’s arrest, police located his most recent campsite in Vermont by using data from his seized cellphone. He had set up camp off Patchen Road on wooded grounds of the University of Vermont in South Burlington. “The site had an Ozark Trail tent, a camouflage tarp, and several Mountain Dew Bottles. The tent is the same model purchased by Clegg at the Concord Walmart on April 19, 2022, the morning after the Reids’ homicides,” police wrote.

— The alleged murder weapon was discovered in Clegg’s black backpack when police searched it Oct. 13. A holstered Glock 17 pistol loaded with one Sig Luger 9mm bullet in the chamber was allegedly found, according to the affidavit. Ballistic testing in New Hampshire showed a connection between shell casings recovered from the crime scene and the Burnt Tent Site, police allege. “The lab concluded that Clegg’s Glock 17 was the source of the spent shell casings recovered at both the crime scene and at the Burnt Tent Site,” police wrote.

— Clegg apparently was an Internet consumer even as he was living in a tent in the woods. On March 26, Iowa-based Brownells allegedly shipped two 17-round clips for a Glock 17 to Clegg at a general delivery address in Concord. Two ammo clips of the same type were found in the tent in Vermont.

— Clegg practiced firing a handgun in New Hampshire during spring 2022 in Concord. Police found spent shell casings from 9mm Sig Luger bullets at the “Burnt Tent Site” and bullet fragments in trees.

— Clegg used cash and the “Arthur Kelly” alias on Feb. 12, 2022 to buy a Glock 17 and three boxes of Sig Luger 9mm ammunition, according to the documents. “A Vermont driver’s license was provided for the transaction, but the number was found to be ‘not on file’ indicating that it was likely a fraudulent identification card,’’ police wrote.

Read the full affidavit:









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.