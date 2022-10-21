Sailors reunite for the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution

Navy veterans of all ages slapped each other on the back as they reminisced about their time in the service, including tours aboard “Old Ironsides,” as Constitution is familiarly known.

Bright yellow ear plugs were given to passengers before they boarded the ship, as a 21-gun salute and a 17-gun salute were both fired on the three-hour tour.

With gun salutes and dozens of proud sailors on board, the USS Constitution celebrated its 225th birthday Friday with a majestic glide across Boston Harbor.

“It’s wonderful to see how everybody grew up and how they all turned out,” said Richard Birchmire, 65, of Ruskin, Fla., who served on the ship in 1976. “We were the first crew to wear the fancy uniforms and give tours.”

Birchmire, who brought his 87-year-old father, Tom, along for the trip, recalled the milestones he experienced onboard.

He married his wife on the gun deck while he served, he said. He also was there when Queen Elizabeth II visited Boston. One of his jobs aboard the ship was to welcome tourists on and show them around, he said.

“Welcome aboard the USS Constitution,” Birchmire recited from memory. “My name is Fireman Apprentice Birchmire. The deck you’re standing on now is called the spar deck. The cannons you see around you are called carronades.”

The words flowed easily back to him, Birchmire said.

“I used to say it multiple times a day,” he said. “They punished you if you didn’t get it right. They made us run around the pier for every time you misspoke.”

Eric Seidman, 75, of Brooklyn, N.Y., said he wrote the tour script, and was surprised to hear Birchmire recite part of it.

“I can’t believe you still remember that,” he said to Birchmire.

Along with writing the script for the tours, Seidman said he also designed a seal for the ship. For him, returning to the ship docked in the Charlestown Navy Yard was “bittersweet,” he said.

He remembered the unique requirements of its crew — sailors had to be at least 6 feet tall and have “clear complexion.”

“But it’s crazy because the decks are only 5 feet, 5 inches high,” Seidman said. “So everybody on the crew had back problems. You had to give tours all day bent in half.”

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro was present on the ship Friday to celebrate and was proud to stand among the sailors on the oldest commissioned ship in the United States Navy, he said in an interview with the Globe.

“This is an extraordinary day for the people of Boston,” Del Toro said. “It’s symbolic of how important it is to have a strong Navy and how important it is for young men and women across our country to serve in our department — both the Navy and the Marine Corps.”

The USS Constitution, built in a North End shipyard, is the last remaining of the six original warships built for the USS Navy. It launched on Oct. 21, 1797. It was nicknamed “Old Ironsides” after cannonballs fired by British ships bounced off its hull in the War of 1812.

The ship is now docked year-round in the Charlestown Navy Yard, where it is a major tourist draw in New England. While still staffed by the Navy, Constitution is also part of the Boston National Historical Park run by the National Park Service.

First class hospital corpsman Andy Gil, 32, of Portsmouth, N.H., carried a “med bag” on his back to provide medical coverage in case anyone onboard the ship needed first aid. He brought his wife, Courtney, 32, and daughter Audrey, 10, to experience the ship for the first time.

“We’re walking through a piece of history,” Audrey said. “All my friends are going to be jealous of me because I got to be here.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.