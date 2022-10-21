Salem developer sentenced to four years in prison for decade-long mortgage fraud scheme

The mortgage fraud scheme involved at least two dozen loan transactions, which totaled in $6.5 million.

George Kritopoulos, 50, was convicted by a federal jury on one count of conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, six counts of bank fraud, one count of aiding the preparation of a false income tax return and one count of obstruction of justice on May 27, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme that resulted in more than $3.8 million in losses to lenders, according to the US Attorney’s office or Massachusetts.

From 2006 to 2015, Kritopoulos and other conspirators submitted false information to banks and other financial institutions on behalf of people they recruited to purchase properties primarily in Salem, according to the statement. The properties were usually multi-family buildings, which they converted into condominiums.

Then, Kritopoulos recruited new borrowers to purchase those individual condominium units, which were also financed by fraudulent mortgage loans, according to the statement.

The false information submitted to lenders included borrowers’ employment, income, assets and intent to occupy the property, the statement said. Kritopoulos also “owned” shell companies that provided false employment information for borrowers, prosecutors said.

In all but two instances among 21 properties, borrowers defaulted on their loan payments, which resulted in foreclosures and financial losses.

Kritopoulos was originally charged in Sept. 2018 along with co-defendants Joseph Bates III and David Plunkett. Bates pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and two counts of bank fraud, according to the statement. Plunkett pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aiding in the submission of false tax returns.

Kritopoulos further attempted to obstruct the federal criminal investigation by encouraging Bates and Plunkett to make false statements and create false documents to make the shell companies appear legitimate, according to the statement.





