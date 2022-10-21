Sutton magician arrested for possession of child pornography after returning from a trip to Cambodia

Jameson was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond on the conditions he turn in his passports, forgo internet use without supervision and remain in Massachusetts. There is expected to be a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

Scott Jameson, 45, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. He appeared in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon.

A Sutton man who worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing across New England for children from kindergarten to eighth grade, was arrested for allegedly possessing pornographic videos and images of young boys on Friday, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

A Cambodian organization to prevent child sexual abuse, Action Pour Les Enfants, reported to federal authorities that Jameson was possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors while he was on a trip in Cambodia in Feb. 2022, the statement said.

Two pre-teen Cambodian boys alleged that Jameson slept with them in their bed on more than one occasion, and Jameson was allegedly observed improperly interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park, according to the statement.

Jameson, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, then traveled to Cambodia again in late August. He was stopped at Logan Airport for a search upon his return to the United States.

Officials found a video depicting the genitals of a young boy, who appears to be a 5 to 7-year-old of Asian descent, according to the statement. A separate device contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting an approximately 8 to 10-year-old boy nude from the waist down.

Jameson could face up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Anyone with questions, concerns or information regarding this case is asked to call 617-748-3274.

Advertisement









Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.