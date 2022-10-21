‘Travel by train, boat or broom.’ Salem officials ask visitors to leave cars at home as Halloween looms

Officials are telling the public to not drive to Salem on October weekends, and to use public transportation instead.

More than 100,000 people visited downtown Salem last Saturday, Oct. 15, according to officials. But the city only has about 4,000 public parking spaces downtown and an additional 1,300 spaces at free satellite lots.

With massive Halloween crowds descending on Salem, city officials are imploring visitors to leave their cars at home and rely on public transportation for their spooky explorations..

“The MBTA has added additional trains for October weekends and the Salem Ferry has also increased capacity,” Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll’s office said in a statement.

“If you must drive, plan your parking strategy ahead of time. Downtown garages and lots fill up early. Use satellite parking, MBTA garage parking, or the garage in Beverly and take the Commuter Rail one stop to Salem (a 4-minute train ride).”

A cheeky message at the bottom of the statement encourages Salem visitors to “Leave the car at home — travel by train, boat or broom.”

Salem police will periodically be closing down certain downtown streets to accommodate pedestrians, and commuters who normally drive through downtown should plan alternative routes around that area, the statement said.

“Salem increases parking violations fines in October and Salem Police and civilian parking enforcement officers will be working in partnership with the State Police to conduct aggressive parking enforcement throughout the month,” the statement said.

Officials are urging visitors to plan ahead and to stay informed by following the city’s official Twitter (@CityofSalemMA) account.

For road closure updates and parking capacity information, visit www.parksalem.com, and for event information and tickets visit www.hauntedhappenings.org. Visitors are also encouraged to download the “My Salem MA” and “Destination Salem” apps for additional information and updates.

