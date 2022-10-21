Warmer weekend ahead for the Head of the Charles

You may actually want to think about grabbing sunscreen if you’re going to be out for a long time as even though the sun angle is quite low this time of year, you can still get a sunburn.

Of course this weekend is the annual Head of the Charles regatta. If you are planning on going Saturday, is definitely the best weather day as temperatures are expected to reach at least the 60s and perhaps near 70 degrees inland along with nearly complete sunshine.

It’s a glorious Friday, with a continuation of our dry and sunny pattern. Temperatures are going to remain above average for the next seven days with some very warm nighttime readings on the horizon.

Seasonally warm temperatures are expected on Saturday. WeatherBELL

A coastal system approaches the area for Sunday, and it’s definitely going to be a less favorable day with cloud cover and cooler temperatures near 60 in the afternoon.

The wind will start coming in off the water and there’ll be a damp feel to the air. Rainfall will arrive after 1 or 2 p.m., just how long it holds dry through the afternoon is a bit of a question.

Rain overspreads the area Sunday afternoon as a storm approaches from the south. WeatherBELL

I do think it’s likely by 4 p.m. rain has enveloped the area and it will become steadier overnight before tapering off sometime later Monday morning.

Generally most areas can expect a half an inch to an inch of precipitation, continuing to further alleviate the dry summer conditions that at this point are in the rearview mirror.

The heaviest rainfall is likely over the eastern half of southern New England this weekend. NOAA

Much of the upcoming work week will be cloudy with limited sunshine and just a chance for a couple of showers.

You may see temperatures at night not falling below 50 for several days with high temperatures getting near or above 60 degrees.

Warmer than average readings are likely much of next week to close out October. This chart is based on the data from the GFS model and isn’t an exact forecast. WeatherBell

There may even be a couple of days next week where the temperatures reach 70 again, dependent on sunshine.

It is not unusual for Boston to stay above freezing for the entire month of October but mainly inland areas have still not had a hard frost or even a freeze. If we do make it through the rest of the month with the growing season intact that will be more unusual, but not unprecedented.