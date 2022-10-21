Federal budget deficit fell to $1.4 trillion as pandemic spending eased

President Biden trumpeted the deficit reduction Friday morning, saying the fact that it was cut roughly in half was evidence that his economic policies were working. With soaring inflation as one of the top concerns among voters ahead of tight congressional elections, Biden has often cited a shrinking budget deficit as a way to bring down rising costs.

WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit fell to $1.4 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year from $2.8 trillion a year ago, a reduction driven primarily by the winding down of pandemic emergency spending and a surge in tax receipts, according to the Treasury Department.

“Today we have further proof that we’re rebuilding the economy in a responsible way,” Biden said during his remarks from the White House. “We’re going from historically strong economic recovery to a steady and stable growth while reducing the deficit.”

Biden seized on the moment to also portray the November congressional elections as not a referendum on his administration but a “choice” between his economic agenda and the policies that he said a Republican-controlled Congress would put in effect. He said Republicans would cut Social Security benefits, increase the deficit, and undo his efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

“It’s mega-MAGA trickle down,” Biden said. He blamed Republicans for fueling the deficit during the Trump administration with large tax cuts. “The kind of policies that have failed the country before and it’ll fail it again,” he said.

Deficit hawks were quick to attribute the deficit reduction under Biden to the phasing-out of pandemic relief spending, including the president’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. And they warned that Biden’s plans to forgive certain amounts of student debt would weigh heavily on the nation’s finances going forward.

“In fact, the deficit would have been almost $400 billion lower had the Biden administration not decided to enact an inflationary, costly, and regressive student debt cancellation plan in August,” Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which argues for deficit relief, said in a statement. “It should be no surprise that the Federal Reserve is having a hard time getting inflation under control when fiscal policymakers keep making their job even harder with more borrowing.”

Republicans said Biden was misleading Americans about the deficit as he tried to embrace the mantle of fiscal responsibility and argued that the president’s policies had fanned inflation.

“President Biden is ignoring the facts about his own spending to fit his political narrative,” Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said on Twitter. “He says deficits are going down because of his policies, but in reality he’s spending more and fueling higher prices.” Smith added that deficits were higher than projected because Democrats passed such an expensive stimulus package last year.

The national debt in the United States continues to be unsustainable in the long term. Treasury Department figures released this month revealed that America’s gross national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time, a milestone that the Biden administration did not observe with any fanfare.

While the deficit’s decline was primarily driven by reduced COVID spending, the economic rebound from the depths of the pandemic also gave the government’s coffers a boost, as corporate tax revenue came in faster than expected. A robust labor market and rising wages, which have struggled to keep up with inflation, also resulted in an increase in individual income tax receipts.

When measured against the total economic output of the United States, the federal budget deficit amounted to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The federal government continued to spend more than it earned in the 2022 fiscal year and to borrow money at a fast clip. Total federal borrowing increased by $2 trillion to $24.3 trillion total, partly driven by additional borrowing to finance the federal budget deficit. The US government pays interest to its bondholders, and as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, those costs are rising.

Interest on the public debt increased 28% from last year and is expected to continue growing as the Fed raises rates. Higher rates could add an additional $1 trillion to what the federal government spends on interest payments this decade, according to estimates from the Peterson Foundation. That is on top of the record $8.1 trillion in debt costs that the Congressional Budget Office projected in May.

Still, the administration portrayed the 2022 deficit figures as a sign that the economy was strong and that the White House was focused on improving America’s “fiscal health.”

“Today’s joint budget statement provides further evidence of our historic economic recovery, driven by our vaccination effort and the American Rescue Plan,” said Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary. “It also demonstrates President Biden’s commitment to strengthening our nation’s fiscal health.”