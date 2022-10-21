Poll whiplash: Midterm narrative shifts again, worrying Democrats with ad dollars focused on abortion

The midterm narrative is shifting yet again with the latest New York Times/Siena College poll suggesting that Republicans are reclaiming the lead. That poll found Republicans opened a 10-point lead among independent voters, with a seismic shift among women, who in September had backed Democrats by 14 points and now favor Republicans by 18. The massive swing is worrying Democrats whose ad dollars and campaign strategies have focused on abortion since a voter referendum in Kansas shook up midterm assumptions.

Election Day is three Tuesdays away, and if you’re anything like me, you’re suffering from poll whiplash right about now.

Of course, that referendum dealt only with abortion, while candidates will be judged on a range of issues, including the economic concerns that are dogging Democrats in Washington, D.C. As my colleagues Jess Bidgood and Lissandra Villa Huerta noted, competitive races appear to be tightening in swing states like Nevada.

Democrats aren’t changing their tune, though, and this past week President Biden doubled down on abortion rights as a campaign theme, reminding liberals how they felt on the day of the Supreme Court ruling and promising to correct it. If Democrats retain control of Congress, Biden said, his first bill next year will codify Roe v. Wade protections into law.

In Massachusetts, where abortion rights are already protected by state law, the midterm picture is a lot less murky — and women voters are definitely in the driver’s seat, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo poll released this week.

The 2022 election could prove the year of the woman in Massachusetts, my colleague Matt Stout wrote. The poll found that women voters are behind the huge margins for leading candidates, including Maura Healey, who is favored to become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts. And with four other Democratic women nominated for constitutional offices, the state could set a new highwater mark for women’s representation in state politics.

On illegal maneuvers

Back when a Roe reversal was just theoretical, I wrote about the burgeoning social media movement of people volunteering for an underground “auntie network” to aid, transport, and accommodate those seeking abortions. It’s a lot more daunting to talk about this since things got real at the Supreme Court and Texas decided to prosecute those who aid and abet abortion.

But several media outlets recently explored the illegal networks that have formed forming to help patients find abortion pills or procedures, interviewing key players, most of them anonymously. The Washington Post tracked down players in an illegal abortion-pill network shipping pills from Mexico. The New Yorker reported on the post-Roe abortion underground. And, in a surprise entry for this newsletter, there was a great read from a New York Times real estate reporter about how volunteers are opening their homes to abortion travelers.

I’m very interested in hearing from readers who might also be personally involved in the post-Dobbs abortion movement. If you are willing to talk about the role you’re playing, please write to me at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com.

