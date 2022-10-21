Insulin’s value: Christian Fauria recalls nurse saying, ‘I’m going to teach you how to keep your son alive’

Jonathan Saltzman’s article “Despite health risk, many skip insulin doses” (Page A1, Oct. 18) hit home for me. In 2019, my son, Caleb, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. A nurse walked into his hospital room with a syringe and told us, “I’m going to teach you how to keep your son alive.”
There was so much to learn. It was unbelievably overwhelming.
But the real education began at the hospital pharmacy. There was a couple that was arguing. The girlfriend begged, “You can’t leave. You’ll die.” And the guy responded, “What do you want me to do? I can’t afford it.” They were talking about the insulin he needs to live. He left without it.
I filled my son’s prescription, and thank goodness I had good insurance coverage, because it was nearly $1,500 worth of medication. I was shocked and then understood what had happened in front of me in line, and what probably happens at pharmacies everywhere.
I was petrified that Caleb would die. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we couldn’t afford this life-saving medication. This is why I am determined to bring awareness to this issue and raise money to support the American Diabetes Association’s critical work.
Christian Fauria
Foxborough
The writer, a former New England Patriots tight end, is a host of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego.” He will host a 25-hour benefit for diabetes beginning Nov. 16.