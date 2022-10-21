Insulin’s value: Christian Fauria recalls nurse saying, ‘I’m going to teach you how to keep your son alive’

Jonathan Saltzman’s article “Despite health risk, many skip insulin doses” (Page A1, Oct. 18) hit home for me. In 2019, my son, Caleb, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. A nurse walked into his hospital room with a syringe and told us, “I’m going to teach you how to keep your son alive.”

There was so much to learn. It was unbelievably overwhelming.

But the real education began at the hospital pharmacy. There was a couple that was arguing. The girlfriend begged, “You can’t leave. You’ll die.” And the guy responded, “What do you want me to do? I can’t afford it.” They were talking about the insulin he needs to live. He left without it.