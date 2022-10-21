Needed, desperately: an informed electorate

Re “I don’t believe American democracy is in mortal danger” (Ideas, Oct. 16), I wish I could be as optimistic as Jonathan Schlefer. Donald Trump has done, and continues to do, something no American president has previously done. Despite the courts having rebuffed all of his nonsense about a stolen election, nearly two years after the 2020 contest a significant portion of his supporters continue to believe it. And elected Republican officials, who know better, keep the charade going simply to get votes.

Durable functioning democracies require an informed electorate. We do not currently have that, and I see no mechanism to change it.