For too many BPS kids, the wheels on the bus are still not going round and round

And when, a month later, Wu agreed on an improvement plan to avoid a state takeover of Boston Public Schools after weeks of fraught negotiations with the state’s education agency, she said that the commitments from the district laid out in the plan “will set up the district for success right away.” The agreement came as a result of a district audit that found chronic dysfunction at BPS, including in transportation and special education services.

When Mayor Michelle Wu struck a deal with the school bus drivers union in May, she said the contract “will ensure that our city’s students get to school more reliably.”

Advertisement

Well, “right away” is here. And yet, despite the new contract with the bus drivers and those commitments, BPS is still shortchanging families with late buses. As reported by the Globe’s James Vaznis, the average on-time performance of school buses in the morning was 88 percent for October as of last week, still well below the 95 percent target rate agreed upon in the improvement plan.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

As it turns out, special education students are particularly affected by the district’s transportation woes. Talk about a double whammy: not only has the system been struggling to address the educational needs of students with disabilities, it’s also struggling to even get those students into the classroom.

That’s why special education advocacy groups and six students and their families filed a complaint with state education officials alleging the students are “experiencing significant barriers to their education due to the systemic disarray of the [BPS] transportation and special education departments,” according to the document. “Students with disabilities are disproportionately and systemically deprived of transportation services in clear violation of federal and state law,” the complaint alleges.

Often times, students with disabilities have an individualized education plan, or IEP, that requires specific transportation services, such as special equipment or an attendant who can ride the bus with them; these are typically called bus monitors. When the bus is not in full compliance with that plan, or if it’s late or doesn’t show, parents have to scramble to get their kids to school themselves. Most of the alleged failures on the district’s part relate to a lack of bus monitors.

Advertisement

There’s the 11-year-old twins with autism and epilepsy whose individualized plan requires them to ride the school bus with a monitor who is seizure trained. But since the beginning of the school year, the district hasn’t assigned a bus monitor to the twins’ bus, according to the complaint. So the mother has had to pay out of pocket for Ubers to get the twins to school, at a cost of $60 per day on average. There’s also the 8-year-old boy with autism who has repeatedly experienced unavailable bus monitors, uncovered bus routes, delayed notifications regarding buses, and delayed buses.

But the six families in the complaint are not the only ones. During a September virtual meeting of the Special Education Parent Advisory Council, roughly 100 families in attendance expressed serious concerns about their children’s transportation services, according to the complaint. Many of those families joined a separate impromptu meeting in a Zoom breakout room with BPS special education officials and staff, who appeared overwhelmed, according to the complaint. The families were told they would have to wait until additional drivers or monitors were hired; in the meantime, they should “transport their children themselves at their own expense, and then seek reimbursement from” BPS.

Advertisement

That’s not acceptable. A BPS spokesperson said the district would like to hire about 100 more bus monitors as soon as possible. The position was subject to the residency requirement, which likely contributed to the hiring troubles, but the mayor requested a 3-year residency waiver last month, which was approved by the Residency Compliance Commission. Wu should seek to eliminate the residency requirement permanently. The district’s spokesperson also said BPS is hosting hiring fairs at the Freeport and Readville bus yards to recruit new bus monitors and that there is a tentative agreement with the bus monitors union, which includes improved wages.

Ultimately, “unless your child’s bus comes on time and you can rely on the fact your child is going to get to school and have a great, full day there, none of the big-picture stuff matters.” Those are the words of Wu as told to The New York Times Magazine. “You build back trust by getting the little things right.”

When should parents, especially those who joined the complaint, expect Wu and the district to get things right?

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.