Shorthanded Boston College hopes bye-week rest will help against No. 13 Wake Forest

“It was kind of like our flu game,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said this week. “But it didn’t go like [Michael] Jordan’s ‘Flu Game,’ obviously.”

It affected 32 players throughout the week; 15 missed practice Wednesday and 10 didn’t play in the game. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, one of the players affected, played with 50 percent grip strength. The Demon Deacons routed the Eagles, 41-10, to capture their first ACC Atlantic Division title since 2006.

Last year, as the Boston College football team prepared to host Wake Forest, the flu ravaged its locker room.

Hafley got his flu shot Monday, for good measure, and he appeared as invigorated as ever this week. He’s jovial and effervescent by nature, but he was particularly so both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-3), fresh off a much-needed bye week, are eager to face a potent No. 13 Wake Forest squad (5-1, 1-1) on the road Saturday at 3:30 p.m. They know it’s a steep challenge, and they’re out to prove last year’s result was a fluke.

BC’s players expressed how the past two weeks have provided an opportunity to clear their minds, start fresh, and focus on the second half of the season. It’s no secret the first half didn’t go as planned, but they’re optimistic moving forward.

After sputtering to a 1-3 start, the Eagles rallied to earn a promising 34-33 win over Louisville. They then hung with No. 5 Clemson for a half before the Tigers pulled away in a game that was much closer than the final score of 31-3 indicates.

“This is a team that, I think, the last two weeks, has played as inspired and confident as we’ve had,” Hafley said. “That’s all we’re thinking about doing.”

While there’s still plenty of room for improvement, the Eagles believe they’re trending in the right direction.

“It’s like two different halves, and it’s the time for us to pick it up and get a fresh start and get things back rolling again in the right direction,” cornerback Josh DeBerry said.

DeBerry, who had the wind knocked out of him against the Tigers, said he feels fine and ready to play. But the Eagles have many injured players, including tight end George Takacs, center Drew Kendall, left guard Finn Dirstine, running back Alex Broome, and cornerback Elijah Jones.

Jackson Ness (LG), Dwayne Allick (RG), Nick Thomas (RT), Jeremiah Franklin (TE), and others have filled in admirably, but the lack of continuity isn’t easy to cope with on a weekly basis.

The Eagles won’t make excuses, yet the reality is this team is shorthanded.

“It was very important from a health standpoint, being able to heal and get everybody back right,” DeBerry said. “Now, it’s back to the grind, and on to Wake Forest.”

The Eagles have a daunting task ahead trying to slow down a high-octane Demon Deacons offense. Quarterback Sam Hartman, one of the best pure passers around, has helped Wake Forest average 41.2 points per game (14th in the nation).

The Deacons average 9.3 yards per passing play and have come away with points on 31 of 33 trips to the red zone. Hafley raved about Wake Forest’s offensive line, deep receiving corps, and run-pass-option offense.

“This team does it better than anyone I’ve coached against,” Hafley said.

In last year’s meeting, Hartman finished 20 of 36 for 236 yards with three touchdowns, plus a rushing TD. The Eagles totaled 163 yards on the ground but just 19 in the air.

Hafley emphasized the importance of playing complementary football on offense — using the run to set up the pass, and vice versa, and avoiding third-and-long situations.

“We have multiple players that can make big plays,” wide receiver Jaelen Gill said. “It’s just a matter of getting the ball in those guys’ hands.”

This BC secondary has shined in stretches — including the first half against Clemson — but has struggled in others. It’s an athletic and versatile group, one that’s fully capable of keeping Wake Forest relatively in check if everything goes according to plan.

Beating the Deacons on the road is a tall order for anyone, but it’s an undertaking the Eagles fully embrace. They’re used to life as the underdog.

“They’re a confident group. They’re a tough group,” Hafley said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing that are trying to learn how to win and are figuring it out.”

