Celtics downplay Eastern Conference finals rematch, then down the Heat

It’s an impressive start for the Celtics, who have had no trouble pushing aside any distractions related to coach Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension. Boston followed up an impressive home win over the 76ers in Tuesday’s opener with this victory, and it was in command for the majority of both games.

They took the court a few hours later and mostly remained in control during their 111-104 win.

MIAMI — On Friday morning, the Celtics shrugged off their first meeting with the Heat since defeating them here in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, stressing that this is a new season with new challenges. But they were eager to see how they stacked up.

Jayson Tatum had 29 points to lead the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 28. Boston shot 51.9 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from the 3-point line, and made all 15 of its free throws, helping it overcome 20 turnovers.

The Heat erased a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter and pushed ahead, 71-69, before the Celtics regained control with a 17-4 run that came after Bam Adebayo went to the bench with his fourth foul.

Boston was in a good spot in the fourth before turnover issues became particularly glaring. Boston committed six of them over the first eight minutes of the period, and Miami pulled within 100-95 on a Jimmy Butler dunk with 4:13 left.

With Brown on the bench with five fouls, the Celtics did not let the Heat get any closer. One possession after firing up an ill-advised 3-pointer, Marcus Smart atoned for it by slicing to the hoop for a layup that made it 106-99 with 1:22 left.

Observations from the game:

▪ Adebayo had a hot start and helped Miami to an early 13-8 lead. But midway through the quarter he committed a silly foul when he swiped at Al Horford about 35 feet from the hoop. On that same trip downcourt he was called for an over-the-back foul chasing a rebound about 20 feet from the rim. The Heat’s momentum disappeared after Adebayo went to the bench and the Celtics closed the quarter with a 22-9 run.

It got even worse for Miami in the third quarter. It erased a 12-point deficit to go up by two , but Adebayo collected his fourth foul, on an illegal screen, and went back to the bench. The Celtics had little trouble with backup center Dewayne Dedmon and got several big offensive rebounds as they regained control. Adebayo’s foul trouble was the game’s most significant development.

▪ In a familiar sight from last season, the Celtics constantly sought mismatches in which Tyler Herro was the primary defender, catching the Heat in screening actions that left them vulnerable. Herro was named Sixth Man of the Year last season but is starting for Miami this year. He showed Miami is looking past his defensive struggles, though, pouring in 15 first-half points for an offense that found few openings.

▪ It was just a matter of substitution patterns and positioning, but it was still interesting that Sam Hauser and Noah Vonleh came off the bench before Malcolm Brogdon. Vonleh, who made the final roster two days before the start of the season, made some good hustle plays at both ends in the first half, including a pair of slams after offensive rebounds. It appears that he’ll be a serviceable option until Robert Williams returns. Brogdon, meanwhile, grabbed three big offensive rebounds that led to Boston baskets during its third-quarter run. He’s been impactful in several ways over these first two games.

▪ The Celtics continued to push the pace whenever there was a chance, and when they run, they really run. On one second-quarter play, Herro sliced into the lane for a layup. Before fans even had a chance to enjoy it, the Celtics had crossed midcourt to catch caught Miami’s defense in an unsettled situation. Two extra passes to open players outside the arc led to a wide open 3-pointer. The Celtics made 52.5 percent of their shots in the first half and 42.9 percent of their 3-pointers.

▪ Yes, it’s a Friday night in Miami, but this crowd was awful. The arena appeared to be only about two-thirds full, and in the first half the fans felt indifferent. This was an early rematch of the conference finals involving two of the best teams in the East.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.