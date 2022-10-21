Central Catholic takes care of business, presents coach Chuck Adamopoulos with his 200th career victory

After coaching at Pentucket, his alma mater, for two seasons, Adamopoulos has spent 39 years in the Raider program. In 26 years at the helm, he has amassed a 200-78 career record.

With a 42-21 victory, Adamopoulos became the 57th football coach in Massachusetts history to reach 200 career wins, and the third this season, joining Shawsheen’s Al Costabile and Stoneham’s Bob Almeida.

Chuck Adamopoulos is a business teacher at Central Catholic High School. On the field, his Raiders took care of business Friday night in their Merrimack Valley Conference matchup against Haverhill.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the program,” said Adamopoulos. “Most of these coaches have been with me for all 200 wins and some of the guys played during those wins. It’s a group accomplishment.”

Adamopoulos credits the coachability of his players over the years and the ability for his staff, consisting of teachers in the school and former players, to form continuity and foster a strong culture in which everyone buys in.

“It’s a number and it’s an important number because of the guys that have been along for the ride,” said Adamopoulos. “It’s been a long journey. This sport takes a lot of time.”

Senior Matthias Latham scampered for two first-half touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Blake Hebert accounted for three touchdowns in the win for the seventh-ranked Raiders (5-2).

Hebert punched in an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter before tossing a 43-yard scoring strike to senior Mike Ryan and a 57-yard catch-and-run to junior Scott Alexander. Senior Sean Mercuri kicked off the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown rush.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.