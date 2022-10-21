Coach Jim Montgomery likes how his Bruins are wearing down opponents

“I like how he’s building our team game offensively, and giving us hard minutes, wearing opponents down,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “The production’s nice, but the one thing we should be able to expect from him, and third- and fourth-liners, they make the other team defend hard, they’re physical on them, and they’re reliable and trustworthy in the D-zone.”

This is where Nick Foligno has excelled so far. He doesn’t have the puck on his stick much in the neutral zone, but he is among a bottom-six crew that has worked over opponents in what players refer to as “the fun zone.”

The Bruins, like all NHL teams, want to move the puck quickly out of their defensive zone and through the midlands of the sheet. The more time spent in the offensive zone, the better.

Foligno, who faces his brother Marcus and the Minnesota Wild Saturday at TD Garden, seems to be over his back trouble as he nears his 35th birthday (Oct. 31).

His 2-1—3 line in five games is a promising start offensively. The churn of his skating legs is apparent in his four drawn penalties.

He and his linemates — Tomas Nosek in the middle, with rotating right wings A.J. Greer (3-2—5) and Jakub Lauko (three drawn penalties) — have made opponents weary.

“I think since Game 1 they’ve had an identity,” Montgomery said. “If I look at our fourth line, that’s the line I know what I’m going to get from game in and game out so far.”

If they get Nosek going offensively, they can move up a level.

Of the 237 forwards who played 800 minutes the last two years, Nosek has the ninth-lowest shooting percentage (3.42) at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Of the bottom 12 forwards in that category, Nosek has the highest rate of scoring chances (6.93 per 60 minutes). He hasn’t scored since Jan. 2 in Detroit.

He’d love to snap that streak, but he brings defensive, puck-possession, faceoff-winning (he is the team’s most reliable lefty at the dot), and penalty-killing elements to the team. If his drought hangs heavy on him, it is not apparent.

It’s a lesson for Jack Studnicka, who is trying to break in as a bottom-six center. Studnicka’s clunker of a night against Anaheim Thursday included two penalties, a costly turnover, and a benching for most of the third period (8:01 total time on ice).

“It’s a long season,” Montgomery said. “I have no worries about how Jack Studnicka is going to help us. It’s a hard game, but it’s part of being a pro.”

A lesson Studnicka will learn: protect the puck. To make a point, Montgomery asked a reporter why veterans manage the puck better than youngsters.

They’re stronger? Sure.

They’re more aware of how to use their body against opponents? Yes.

But more so: “They don’t want to go and backcheck,” Montgomery said. “They’re smart enough to know, if I [don’t] turn this over, if I make them defend, I don’t have to work as hard, and I’m playing in the fun zone.

“Younger players want to make plays instantly. They want instant gratification, and it’s normal. There’s not a lot of players that come into the league and are like a [Mathew] Barzal, who holds onto the puck, or a Patrick Kane — right away from day one has a lot of puck-possession time.”

Craig Smith, after a healthy scratch, is likely to return to the lineup Saturday, as the No. 3 right wing. Once again, Studnicka will have to wait.

Defense intact

Boston’s defensive corps Saturday will look the way it did Thursday. Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk will be the No. 1 pair. Montgomery was encouraged by how they read off each other against the Ducks … Brandon Carlo (upper body) returned to practice, wearing a no-contact jersey. Carlo was rattled by a Liam O’Brien hit last Saturday against the Coyotes. “It’s day by day,” Montgomery said … After a four-day layover in Ottawa, Anton Stralman’s visa issues were sorted. Stralman flew to Boston from Montreal before Friday morning’s practice. It’s “highly unlikely” he will play Saturday; Montgomery wants to knock off the rust with a few more practices. The coach noted the veteran “hit a wall” after the first period in Tuesday’s debut in Ottawa.

Who’s in net?

Saturday’s goaltender is TBD. Montgomery’s agenda included a post-practice meeting with goalie coach Bob Essensa to determine “where Linus [Ullmark] is, how good he feels, and where he thinks Sway’s game is at.” Jeremy Swayman (six even-strength goals allowed in Ottawa Tuesday) was hungry to find his game … Patrice Bergeron took a maintenance day. The still-recovering Brad Marchand (hip surgery) took a turn as the No. 1 center, and filled his old spot on the half-wall during power-play drills. The Bruins’ man-advantage hasn’t scored in its last five tries. “[Marchand] brings energy,” Montgomery said. “We need more pace and energy on our power play.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.