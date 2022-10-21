Cross-country: In the span of 10 meets, the Billerica girls went from an unknown quantity to unbeaten postseason contenders

“‘This season, if it’s going to look like what I’m thinking, it’s going look like we have something special here,’” he told the team. “‘All the little things count, and I want you to remember this season for the rest of your life.’”

Yet senior Emily Burdick recalled that, from the very first practices, coach Cullen Hagan told his squad they wouldn’t just bounce back — they could put on a memorable show.

The Billerica girls’ cross-country team failed to qualify for the 2021 state championship meet for the first time in seven years. On paper, they entered this fall in a transition period with inexperienced runners thrust into pivotal roles.

Billerica wrapped up a 10-0 regular season in the Merrimack Valley Conference this week and currently sits eighth in the Globe Top 20 after starting the year unranked. With a senior newcomer leading the pack and two eighth graders in the top five, a unique cast of characters has accelerated the program’s turnaround.

“ ‘I’ll just say we have a much stronger team than I thought we’d have, which is incredible.’ Billerica cross-country coach Cullen Hagan on his expectations entering the season

Hagan usually has an estimate of his team’s ceiling at the start of the fall, but not this year.

“This year, I really have no idea,” he said. “And honestly, the more we get into the season, the less of an idea I have — [and] the better and better it gets. I’ll just say we have a much stronger team than I thought we’d have, which is incredible.”

Anna McElhinney has been one of this season’s breakout stars. After playing soccer throughout high school, the University of Massachusetts track commit decided to finally make the switch this fall. It’d be tough to notice the learning curve; McElhinney has already scored an individual win in the Bay State Invitational girls’ varsity C race and was fifth at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

McElhinney said that the Frank Kelley race was an eye-opener — unlike in track, she had to jostle with hundreds of runners for position. Racing on uneven terrain in crowded packs is still a change of pace for the senior track star.

“This has really been like a big adjustment to me — just the rolling hills, or the roots in the ground, or the rocks, or the unpaved surfaces,” she said. “It’s all just so different than track. But I think that the adjustment went really well.”

Billerica has emphasized some intense hill training at spots near its elementary school. One drill involves placing a cone on the hill, running to it, and repeating reps while increasing the distance. Throughout the fall, McElhinney has built a knowledge base with those workouts, which ultimately prepared her for success on the hilly Bay State Invitational course at Fort Devens.

“If we were to go back and do that hill [workout], you can understand that, ‘Oh, I’ve done this before. I finished this workout before.’ Then you can do it again,” she said.

As McElhinney sets the pace for Billerica, eighth-graders Emma Ausilio and Madelynn Larosa have rapidly caught up to speed. Both have joined the top-five hierarchy for Billerica and have emerged as pleasant surprises on the roster.

“With some of our other kids, they’ve been running for years with us, so we pretty much know [a] ballpark [of] what they’re going to run, given times,” Hagan said. “But with these eighth-graders, they keep surprising us. It’s pretty cool.”

With so many newcomers of different age groups, building chemistry has become a priority. Tuesday night pasta dinners before dual meets have been a critical setting for bonding, and Burdick’s four-year experience has helped bring the group together.

Cross-country might not seem like a natural fit for Burdick; she excels at the 600 meters in track and has played second base on Billerica’s softball team in the spring. But Burdick says softball has mentally prepared her for challenges on the trails.

When Burdick steps to the plate on the diamond, she doesn’t really know what might happen next. It’s the same feeling when standing at the starting line, and in some ways, similar to the start of Billerica’s season. Burdick has learned to trust her own preparation and embrace the possibilities.

“Just getting up there, and knowing the unknown, and just giving it your all,” she said. “Really with any sport, you can apply it, and just work on yourself and just make yourself the best you can.”

Setting the pace

▪ Dual meets might usually carry less fanfare than large invitationals. But Wednesday, the third-ranked Brookline boys scored a massive 24-33 win against Bay State Conference foe Newton North in a battle of unbeaten teams that capped the regular season.

“We know we’re a tight pack. I didn’t know that we would run that fast,” said Brookline coach Mike Glennon. “So [it] definitely gives us a boost of confidence as we head into the championship season. Now we just focus.”

Though Tyler Tubman won for North, finishing the 2.76-mile Larz Anderson Park course in 14:58, the Warriors (9-0) had a tight pack led by runner-up Lysander Duffield (15:03), a sophomore. The top 11 finishers were separated by just 12 seconds.

Brookline will face Newton North again in the BSC championship meet on Oct. 29 and will likely the Tigers in the postseason. Glennon has confidence in his deep roster, and Wednesday’s win only adds extra momentum.

“This group has actually been one of the most fun groups I’ve ever had to coach,” Glennon said. “They execute their workouts great. They’ve executed all of our race plans great. So it’s really been a fun group to coach.”

▪ Wellesley girls’ coach Cassie Short knew her squad had high potential at the beginning of the season, but didn’t want to speak too soon. After last weekend’s Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational, she can put that confidence out in the open.

Two Raider freshmen — Emma Tuxbury (18:15) and Abigail Beggans (18:26) — took the top two spots as Wellesley’s team posted a dominant team win in the Large Schools varsity 5K. The Raiders have battled a slew of non-COVID illnesses all season, but appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.

“To me, this November racing is going to be kind of where we shine,” Short said.

Sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury, Emma’s older sister, is the third in a three-runner pack that can swap placements in any given race. Short is excited by the trajectory of her young team, and wants to make sure they don’t get too eager and overextend themselves.

“My biggest mantra that I try and tell the girls — every day they like to run hard, and that’s just not sustainable,” she said. “So I really do say [to] take the easy days easy, [but] those key race and workout days, that’s when you can let it all out there.”

▪ The Dick Atkinson Invitational is this weekend’s MSTCA competition, held at Stanley Park in Westfield. This meet serves as an opportunity for Division 2 teams to preview the course they’ll run in the Nov. 12 state qualifier.

Meets to watch

Saturday, Tri-Valley League girls’ championship meet, 10 a.m. — Top-ranked Holliston and No. 14 Hopkinton are the top teams to watch, but Dover-Sherborn and Medfield should also be near the front at Coakley Middle School in Norwood.

Tuesday, Catholic Conference boys’ championship meet, 3:30 p.m. — Second-ranked St. John’s Prep and No. 14 BC High have been phenomenal all season and should duel at Franklin Park.

Wednesday, Greater Boston League boys’ championship meet, 4 p.m. — Somerville can cap a perfect regular season with a league championship at MacDonald Park in Medford.

Thursday, Catholic Central League girls’ championship meet, 3:30 — The 10th-ranked Shamrocks headline this league title meet at Franklin Park.

Friday, Dual County League boys’ championship meet, 2 p.m. — Top-ranked Westford leads a slew of state contenders that includes No. 9 Newton South, No. 10 Acton-Boxborough, No. 12 Concord-Carlisle, No. 15 Boston Latin, and No. 17 Cambridge.

Friday, Dual County League girls’ championship meet, 2 p.m. — The same Franklin Park meet should be loaded on the girls’ side, led by No. 3 Acton-Boxborough, No. 4 Cambridge, No. 13 Newton South, No. 15 Weston and No. 17 Westford.