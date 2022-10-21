Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps dazzle in pairs short program at Skate America

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, suddenly the top Canadian pair after a series of retirements, proved just that. Their tango-themed short program was the most enthusiastic of the evening and the cleanest, earning them second place behind reigning world champions, the US pair of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

After all, at 39, a good eight years older than even the next oldest pairs skater in the event, Stellato-Dudek is competing with something to prove: that a skating career doesn’t have to end in your early 20s.

NORWOOD — As Deanna Stellato-Dudek began her short program at Skate America on Friday night, she shot a look at her partner, Maxime Deschamps, as if to say, “Don’t mess this up.”

Stellato-Dudek is one of the most intriguing stories in the sport today. She returned to the sport in the spring of 2016 after a 16-year hiatus. She had been one of the most talked about junior skaters in America, winning the 2000 Junior Grand Prix Final, before retiring shortly after due to hip injuries and leaving the sport completely. As a 33-year-old, Stellato-Dudek returned, competing in pairs for the US before finding her current partner in Canada.

In their short program, which earned a 73.05, Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps’s reverse lasso lift was masterful. Her expression showed off not just their command of the element, but her joy for being on the ice. After they landed their throw element and side-by-side jumps, they knew they had done their jobs.

In comparison, Knierim and Frazier were clean, but tentative, in their brand-new Stranger Things themed program, which earned a 75.19. Unsure if they would continue after winning their world title, they eventually decided to, and got a late start to training for the season. Though their elements were solid, their components needed more seasoning.

After the top two pairs, the remainder of the field dropped off. The German pair of Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster finished third, with their clean short scoring a 54.87. The field was a prime example of the current struggles of pairs skating, where the absence of Russia and a slew of post-Olympic retirements have left the Grand Prix events filled with rookies and B teams.

But the pairs who are competing aren’t going to waste the opportunity in front of them. For Americans Maria Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov, who were only added to the lineup last week, this was their first Grand Prix competition and only the third international of their career. Mokhova fell on her triple toe loop, and they finished sixth out of eight pairs with a 49.21, but they were still pleased to finally get their chance against some of the best in the world.

“When we found out [we were going to compete], we were ready,” said Mokhov.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.