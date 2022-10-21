EMass cross-country: With her major win in the Catholic Memorial Invitational varsity girls’ 5K (19:29.5), Plymouth North’s Macey Shriner headlines Runners of the Week

Jarlan Arango, Lowell — Arango helped secure Lowell’s 21st Merrimack Valley Conference title on Wednesday by winning a tri-meet against Chelmsford and Tewksbury with his 16:44 time on the 3-mile course.

Alessandra Gavris, Weston — The sophomore prevailed in the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational / Small Schools girls’ 5K with her 18:19.6 time.

Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior triumphed in a big Bay State Conference clash against Newton North to help the Warriors secure a 9-0 regular season. She won on the 2.76-mile course in 18:10.