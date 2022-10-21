fb-pixel Skip to main content
CROSS-COUNTRY | RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

EMass cross-country: With her major win in the Catholic Memorial Invitational varsity girls’ 5K (19:29.5), Plymouth North’s Macey Shriner headlines Runners of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated October 21, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Plymouth North sophomore Macey Shriner runs through Franklin Park during the 61st Catholic Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She won the varsity girls' 5K in 19:29.5 to headline the Runners of the Week..Andrew Burke-Stevenson for the G

Jarlan Arango, Lowell — Arango helped secure Lowell’s 21st Merrimack Valley Conference title on Wednesday by winning a tri-meet against Chelmsford and Tewksbury with his 16:44 time on the 3-mile course.

Alessandra Gavris, Weston — The sophomore prevailed in the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational / Small Schools girls’ 5K with her 18:19.6 time.

Camille Jordan, Brookline — The senior triumphed in a big Bay State Conference clash against Newton North to help the Warriors secure a 9-0 regular season. She won on the 2.76-mile course in 18:10.

Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames — The senior took first place by a second with his 15:32.4 time in the boys’ large schools varsity 5K at the Twilight Invitational.

Macey Shriner, Plymouth North — The sophomore scored a major win (19:29.5) in the Catholic Memorial Invitational varsity girls’ 5K.

Emma Tuxbury, Wellesley — Part of a 1-2 Raider freshman finish, Tuxbury flew through the 5K course at the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational and won the varsity large schools girls’ race in 18:15.7.

