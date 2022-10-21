Even at 36 and with Robert Williams out, the Celtics’ Al Horford scoffs at the idea of extra rest

“You’ve never heard me say it, right?” he said with a chuckle before Friday’s game against the Heat.

The Celtics are expected to do what they can to preserve Horford for the postseason, when he is needed most. But amid speculation about possible minute restrictions and whether he will play in games on back-to-back nights, Horford has never asked for breaks.

MIAMI — With Celtics center Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for 1-2 more months after undergoing September knee surgery, there is added focus on the durability and availability of 36-year-old Al Horford.

For example, Horford said, he is intending to play in this weekend’s back-to-back set against the Heat and Magic, and he sees no reason to limit himself, especially during Williams’s absence.

“For me, I kind of prepared myself to be in these positions,” Horford said. “I’ll just take it as it goes. The good thing about our group is we do have depth and we have a good group. I’m not saying I’m completely opposed to sitting out, but I feel fine, and I’m good to go.

He added: “I’m able to get out there and play and do the things I need to do. It’s all about preparation. It’s a mindset and I feel fine and our medical staff has done a great job with me managing and feeling things out. If we feel at any point we need to evaluate things, we will, but, honestly, they kept me running all of last year, and this year I don’t expect it to be any different.”

Friday’s game is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals, which the Celtics won in seven games. Boston went on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, but guard Marcus Smart said the Miami series should help these Celtics as they look to get back to the top.

“We put our bodies on the line that series, for sure, with another team that was just as physical as us,” Smart said. “It was all about work for both teams so I think we both took away the physicality we need to get to that next level and to really get over that hump.”

The Celtics lost Game 6 of that series at TD Garden before escaping in Game 7 when Jimmy Butler’s potential go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds left caromed off the rim.

“[It taught us] toughness, the ability to respond to adversity,” said interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who was an assistant last year. “I think heading into this season we’re going to get everybody’s best shot and we have to be able to manage that as well.”

Smart and 76ers star Joel Embiid tangled in the second half of Boston’s season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart was called for a foul for reaching in and a technical foul for swiping at Embiid afterward.

Smart later said he was frustrated that Embiid had clamped down on his arm and put him in danger. He elaborated on the situation on Friday.

“If he’d done that and played during the whistle, trying to get the ball, [it’s] understandable,” Smart said. “It’s a basketball play and you’re trying to get the rebound. But the whistle was blown and that’s where the problem came in. I think everybody saw it. I hope they did and saw it for what it was. I’m not saying Joel is a dirty player. I’ve [known] Joel for a long time. He’s a great basketball player. But that incident in the moment wasn’t a safe play, because it wasn’t a basketball play after the whistle.”

