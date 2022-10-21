Frustrated Yankees back in New York for ALCS Game 3 after falling short twice in Houston

With the roof at Minute Maid Park open for only the second time this season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone grumbled about the wind holding the ball up.

Instead of a two-run homer and the lead, the Yankees were left frustrated. Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the inning and the Yankees punched out three more times in the ninth as the Astros secured a 3-2 victory.

NEW YORK — Whatever chance the Yankees had of winning the American League Championship Series may have died in the eighth inning of Game 2 on Thursday when Aaron Judge’s fly ball to right field was caught against the wall by Kyle Tucker.

Advertisement

It was easy to understand why he was angry. That was the moment Boone was counting on. After a tough five-game Division Series against the Guardians, the Yankees needed to steal a game in Houston before going back to the Bronx with Gerrit Cole on normal rest for Game 3 on Saturday and Nestor Cortes the same for Game 4 on Sunday.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Instead they are down, 2-0, and even if Cole and Cortes even the series, the Yankees would have Jameson Taillon against Justin Verlander for Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are 9 of 65 (.138) at the plate through the first two games with 30 strikeouts.

“We’ve just got to go home and get one. It starts with that,” Boone said. “We’ve just got to find a way to do a little bit more offensively. But we feel like we can go out there and limit them enough, a very good offense, and give us a chance. Certainly feel no one better than Gerrit to hand the ball to get us right back in this.”

This is the scenario the Yankees dreaded all summer. Counting the postseason they are 2-7 against the Astros this season.

Advertisement

Cole compared Houston’s balance to being gang-tackled in a football game. The Astros have come at the Yankees from every direction.

Cole kept the season alive with a strong start against the Guardians in Game 4 of the Division Series. Saturday is not a win-or-go-home game, but it may as well be. It’s hard to imagine the Yankees winning four in a row against the Astros given the holes in their lineup with Andrew Benintendi and DJ LeMahieu unavailable because of injuries and Matt Carpenter 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts since coming back from a broken left foot.

“If it’s 2-0 or if it’s 1-1 or it’s 0-2, it just, it can’t affect the way I go about my business,” Cole said. “We all have a job to do. We play each and every game in and of itself, play each and every pitch within each and every game until there’s no more pitches to play, win or lose.”

Houston revealed an injury issue on Friday when Lance McCullers Jr. acknowledged he would not start Saturday because of a sore elbow. The righthander was accidentally struck by a champagne bottle during the Division Series celebration in Seattle.

“I was standing kind of on the edge of the celebration and … some guys were kind of coming back behind me, and the bottle just happened to kind of hit the back inside part of my elbow as the people were passing by,” McCullers said.

His elbow was cut and there was some swelling. But McCullers threw 35 pitches off the mound at Minute Maid Park on Friday before the Astros flew to New York and is now scheduled for Game 4.

Advertisement

Cristian Javier will start Game 3 instead. He no-hit the Yankees for seven innings and struck out 13 at Yankee Stadium on June 25.

Javier was 11-9 with a 2.54 earned run average over 30 games this season (25 starts). But he has not made a start since Oct. 1. His only action since was 21 pitches in relief in a Division Series game on Oct. 11.

How long can he go Saturday?

“I don’t know,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s pretty stretched out. A lot of guys haven’t pitched because they haven’t had the need to call on them to pitch yet.”

Said Javier: “All I was told is that I’m going to have the third game and just to just pitch as long as I can.”

Those are first-world problems in the postseason. The Yankees are playing with their lineup to find a combination that works and solves an Astros team that is 5-0 in the postseason after winning 106 games in the regular season.

Judge is 5 for 28 in the postseason and has struck out 12 times. The Yankees tried Gleyber Torres batting leadoff in Game 1 and Harrison Bader in Game 2. It’s scramble mode.

They needed that ball to clear the fence on Thursday.

“We know we’re up against it,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.