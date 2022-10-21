Nick Yanchuk helps Bishop Feehan rally late to hand No. 17 Bishop Fenwick its first loss of season

Yanchuk amassed 222 yards on 26 carries in all for Feehan (4-3, 4-1), which won its fourth straight game following an 0-3 start to the season. Yanchuk, who missed time due to injury earlier in the season, added the icing 20-yard score for the Shamrocks with just under 4 minutes remaining vs. the Crusaders (6-1, 4-1).

Shamrocks senior Nick Yanchuk amassed 93 yards rushing on a single drive for Feehan, including the winning 41-yard score, as the Shamrocks dealt No. 17 Bishop Fenwick its first loss in a 20-3 decision to draw even in the Catholic Central Large Division.

Stuck in neutral through three quarters, the Bishop Feehan offense sprung to life in the nick of time Friday night.

“I trust the offensive line to make blocks, they trust me to run behind them,” Yanchuk said. “We all trust each other and that’s what makes us so good. I think we have one of the best lines in the region.”

Yanchuk ran behind a line featuring the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Case Mankins — the son of former New England Patriots stalwart Logan Mankins — as well as Tristen Upton (5-11, 255), Sean Finucane (6-1, 280), Eddie Cinelli (6-3, 275) and Jake Gosselin (6-0, 235).

“We put a lot on our offensive line and we put a lot on Nick,” said Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell. “It’s what we do.”

Fenwick, after losing a fumble on its opening possession, advanced to the red zone on each of its next three offensive sets. But aside from an Aidan Silva 33-yard field goal on the first such series, the Crusaders came away with nothing to show for them.

Fenwick then went three-and-out on each of its next two offensive possessions, and following Yanchuk’s first touchdown run, proceeded to lose a fumble. Feehan defensive lineman Brendan Koss — who has experience at fullback as well — scooped up the fumble and scored from 20 yards out, giving the Shamrocks a 13-3 lead with 5:53 remaining.

“He does have a little experience touching the ball, but you know them big defensive linemen, they see the ball and their eyes get big,” Pinabell said. “I don’t think he was going to get stopped.”

Crusaders quarterback Bryce Leaman completed 21 of 40 passes for 218 yards in the setback.

Catholic Memorial 42, Malden Catholic 0 — Quarterback JC Petrongolo threw for first-quarter touchdowns of 17 and 35 yards, leading the top-ranked Knights (6-0) to a Catholic Conference win. Carson Harwood scampered for two rushing touchdowns, highlighted by a 95-yard dash for a score.

Central Catholic 42, Haverhill 21 — Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos earned his 200th career win, the 57th in state history, and the third this season, joining Shawsheen’s Al Costabile and Stoneham’s Bob Almeida as the seventh-ranked Raiders (5-2) rolled to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 8, Martha’s Vineyard 7 — With 15 seconds left, the Vineyarders (1-6) had a shot to win the game on a 27-yard field goal. Senior Jacob Snowden prevented that from happening, as he blocked the attempt and secured the Cape & Islands win for the Dolphins (3-4). Sophomore quarterback Jayden Barber rushed for a 1-yard score and then tossed a 2-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to put the Dolphins up by one.

Dover-Sherborn 33, Millis 7 — Michael Polk ran in a 28-yard touchdown and caught a 5-yard touchdown from Garrett Webb to highlight a Tri-Valley League home win for the Raiders (7-0).

Lynn English 38, Somerville 0 — Edwin Castro and Jarvin Simon each rumbled for two rushing touchdowns and Shane Knowlton returned the a kickoff 70-yards for a score to vault the Bulldogs (3-4) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Monomoy 28, Upper Cape 8 — Quinn Connors caught a 50-yard touchdown and returned an interception 51 yards for a score and quarterback Jake Vagenas threw touchdowns to three different receivers to propel the Sharks (4-3) to a nonleague win.

Nashoba Valley Tech 50, Minuteman 0 — Colby Catterton rushed for a 25-yard score and tossed three touchdowns, while Connor Buchman ran for TDs of 50 and 11 yards. Anthony Montesanti, Kamari Litalian, and Kai Mackessy each pulled in a score and the visiting Vikings (6-1) caught wind in their sails as they coasted a Commonwealth win on the road.

North Reading 46, Newburyport 7 — Craig Rubino caught 18-yard, 39-yard, and 61-yard touchdown passes from Alex Carucci in a dominant Cape Ann League win for the Hornets (6-1).

O’Bryant 20, English High 14 — Montavius Zollarcoffer scampered for three rushing scores — including a 62-yard rumble — and a passed for a two-point conversion as the Tigers (3-2) notched a Boston City League win.

Sandwich 22, Nauset 12 — Brady Carroll (21 rushing attempts for 224 yards, one interception) amassed three rushing touchdowns, including a 96-yard dash for a fourth-quarter score, in a Cape & Islands League win for the Blue Knights (5-2). Brendan Peno punched in a pair of 5-yard rushing scores for the Warriors (4-3).

Shawsheen 42, Northeast 14 — Sid Tildsley launched 14 completions for 331 yards and six touchdowns, including three scores of 50-plus yards, in the Commonwealth road win for the Rams (7-0). He threw 32-yard and 78-yard touchdowns to Zachary Rogers, 7-yard and 55-yard touchdowns to Mavrick Bourdeau, and 9-yard and 57-yard touchdowns to Caleb Caceres.

Wellesley 45, Framingham 7 — Vincent Ferrara rushed for a touchdown and passed for three more, including a 38-yard strike to his twin brother Xavier, as the Raiders (5-2) rolled to the Bay State Conference win. Max Poirier and Henry Redgate added rushing scores for Wellesley.

Whitman-Hanson 41, Plymouth North 6 — Senior Evan Casey scored twice on just three carries, Nick Beauregard, Cam Burrows, Patrick Dolan, and Johnny Walker added scores, and Will Frazier tallied 95 yards and an interception for the Panthers (4-3) in the Patriot win.

Winthrop 27, Salem 21 — George Galuris scored on a 67-yard punt return and a 5-yard scramble — and added a two-point conversion rush — as the Vikings (4-3) eked out a Northeastern win. Welvis Acosta and Demetri Koutsouflakis added rushing touchdowns for Winthrop.

Jake Levin reported from Attleboro. Correspondents Cam Kerry, Mitch Fink, Ethan Fuller, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed to this report.