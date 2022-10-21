North Attleborough puts its best foot forward in tight win over Taunton

Taunton (4-3, 0-3) attempted three field goals in the game; two were blocked. On the flip side, North Attleborough was successful on its only field goal attempt, a 25-yarder by sophomore Austin Clemente.

North Attleborough (4-2, 1-2) had a great defensive game plan, but it was the special teams that made the difference for the Red Rocketeers.

TAUNTON — North Attleborough coach Mike Strachan perfectly summed up the Red Rocketeers’ 3-0 win over Hockomock League rival Taunton on Friday night. “It’s the [Hockomock] Kelley-Rex,” Strachan said. “I mean, there’s no easy weeks.”

The game was the epitome of a defensive struggle through the first three quarters as the game was scoreless entering the final frame.

The Red Rocketeers put together a methodical nine-play, 55-yard drive to get inside the Tiger 10-yard line to set up Clemente’s 25-yard field goal attempt. Sophomore quarterback Chase Frisoli completed two passes to classmate Bryce Kiser for a total of 47 yards.

“[Frisoli] threw a great ball, but he took a real big hit,” said Strachan said, about his young but experienced QB’s pivotal 35-yard pass completion to Kiser. “He’s getting better every week.”

The Red Rocketeers defense was led by rangy linebackers Greg Berthiaume and Ryan Bannon.

“We would’ve loved to put up 28 points, but for our defense to put up a goose egg, that’s a win. That’s huge” Berthiaume said. “Guys up front set the tone. Everyone worked their butts off this week, and to shut out any team, a D1 team, it just feels good.”

