Ukrainian rowers send a message of resilience and resolve at the Head of the Charles

Gryn and nearly two dozen of his Ukrainian rowing teammates are in Cambridge for this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta, where the men and women will race in Sunday afternoon’s championship eights while serving as ambassador sportsmen and sportswomen from a country in crisis.

“Kamikaze drone,” he says. “I was packing my luggage. The drones came for five hours nonstop.”

Sergii Gryn is showing a video taken from his phone of a menacing, buzzing plastic bird “loitering” above his Kyiv condo early this week.

Since the Russians invaded their homeland eight months ago, the national squad has been on the road training and competing in multiple European countries. Their objective has been to convey a visible message of Ukrainian resilience and resolve and to encourage continued assistance from abroad.

Advertisement

“It is absolutely important, because all the world supports Ukraine and our team,” said Olena Buriak, a two-time Olympian whose husband is serving with a special Belarussian battalion in the southern part of the country. “We are here and we will represent our country, we will represent our flag. We will remind people that we still need their help.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It has been a lonely and stressful mission as the rowers worry about the safety of spouses, children, and parents left behind.

“For the first two months, the girls are crying every evening,” said Nataliia Dovgodko, who has seen her husband and 5-year-old son for only 10 days. “We speak together and we start to cry.”

When the attacks began, the team was in camp in Turkey and the athletes tried frantically to move their families out of harm’s way.

“I was all the time on the phone, checking the news, what the situation was,” Gryn, whose wife and child were huddled in an underground shelter in Kyiv, said through interpreter Andrii Ivanchuk, the Simmons coach. “Is it safe or not? I was waking up every two hours in the night to see if they are good. It was a really stressful situation.”

Advertisement

Ukraine team members, whose thoughts can't help but turn to loved ones at home, prepared their boats Thursday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The male rowers were wondering whether they should return home and join the fight.

“The federation said we didn’t have to worry about coming back and standing with the army because we were not professionals,” said the 40-year-old Gryn, an Olympic medalist who has been on the national team for two decades. “They said what we can do is show our results on the water.”

Yet the thought of training seemed frivolous at a time when their homeland was being ravaged.

“The athletes were de-motivated from rowing because of something much more important happening in the country,” said coach Mykola Chupryna. “But then step by step we tried to set at least some goals.

“Our country is waiting for our results. We have to do something. We hit a goal, we go for another one. This is how we went from a frustrated mental condition to how it is possible to be normal and compete with a mind to be fast.”

For rowers who were at home when the war began, their priority was to find a way across a border, any border.

Buriak, who left in a car with her mother, a friend, and a 2-year-old girl, drove west from Mykolaiv, diverted to Romania, spent two days waiting for entry, then proceeded through Hungary and Slovakia before arriving in Poland.

Advertisement

“It was a long way,” she said, “but I did it.”

Her teammates stayed on the move, preparing for the international season wherever they could, first in Turkey, then Bulgaria, then Croatia, where their hosts provided equipment, housing, and food.

“We say thank you to all the countries who help,” said Dovgodko.

Dovgodko, a gold medalist at the London Olympics a decade ago, reluctantly returned from her spring visit home but understood that her family needed her rowing stipend to live on.

“My husband must help his mother and grandmother, too, because his father goes to fight,” she said.

The Ukrainians made all of the competitive stops that they usually do — the World Cups in Serbia, Poland, and Switzerland. They raced at the European regatta in Munich in August where the women’s quad earned a bronze. Then they turned up at the World Championships in the Czech Republic, where the women’s quad just missed the podium and the men’s four made the final.

“We had a really good atmosphere inside of the team,” said Chupryna. “So when we went to the world stage, they knew what they could do. They had results they expected from next year, so they showed better than they expect and of course they are happy.”

Buriak ended up connecting with Polish friend and rival Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska and they reached the semifinals of the Henley double sculls event.

“It’s a dream for any rower to row at Henley and also in the Head of the Charles,” she said. “Now for me it is like a dream that became reality.”

Advertisement

For her Ukrainian teammates, who are accustomed to racing six across over 2,000 meters, rowing 3 miles beneath bridges on a serpentine river will be a challenging novelty and the final stop on what has been an extraordinary extended road trip.

“We are really happy to be here because we never participate in regattas like this,” said Gryn. “It is a perfect experience.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.