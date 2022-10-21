Unbeaten Princeton handles Aidan Borguet, routs Harvard at Stadium

Blake Stenstrom threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Princeton to a 37-10 victory over Harvard on Friday night in Cambridge.

Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll, needed just six plays on its opening possession to grab a 7-0 lead, scoring on Stenstrom's 61-yard pass to Andrei Iosivas.

Stenstrom stretched the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 late in the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring toss to Ryan Butler. Harvard (4-2, 2-1) closed to within four points at halftime when Charlie Dean passed to Tyler Neville for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the quarter.