Brandi Carlile is in her happy place at TD Garden

Breaking in her biggest venue with her biggest song, Carlile came out with the blazing electric CSNY churn of “Broken Horses,” and while her outsized voice has always been able to fill whatever space she’s given, it seemed as if she’d finally found a venue that could defeat her with its cavernous dead space. But not only did the next four songs showcase the range of her material — the joyful domesticity of “You and Me on the Rock,” the soaring and vulnerable “The Story,” the stripped-down acoustic purity of “The Eye,” the string-quartet-assisted gratitude of “The Mother” — the sonic balance righted itself bit by bit until Carlile was set in her proper space.

“Look at the giant place,” gawped Brandi Carlile from the TD Garden stage one song into Friday’s show. In the nearly two decades since she started playing Boston as a scrappy folk-pop singer with a genial pair of bald identical twins in tow, Carlile has steadily graduated to larger and larger venues, a progression that eventually pointed inevitably toward headlining the Garden. But for a singer with enough clout to engineer Joni Mitchell’s first performance in decades at this summer’s Newport Folk Festival, she took nothing for granted, playing like she still can’t believe that she gets to do this and radiating unabashed glee.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth perform with Brandi Carlile at TD Garden. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

From there, a new peak seemed to arrive every few minutes. Her liquid-oxygen voice and the sympathetic harmonies of helpmeets Tim and Phil Hanseroth elevated the cosmic slow-motion tremble of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” and she proved herself among a select few who can match Thom Yorke’s swoop and crystalline drama on Radiohead’s “Creep,” only to be nearly upstaged when guest guitarist Celisse tore things up on the bridge. And for all her joking about more or less being Freddie Mercury as she sat down to her piano in a sparkly suit, the achingly gorgeous “Right on Time” really did have a Queen-ly level of majesty and scale, while “The Joke” was simultaneously cinematic and delicately rendered, a flex for Carlile and her band as both individual performers and a collective unit.

Advertisement

Brittany Howard performs the opening set at TD Garden Friday, ahead of headliner Brandi Carlile. She later joined Carlile for “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World." Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

An extended encore consolidated those strengths even built primarily on other people’s songs. She employed an unearthly howl to deliver a great, darkly powerful electric piano-fueled take on Mitchell’s “Woodstock” with more sparks from Celisse’s guitar, and while “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” was played more or less straight, with its ticking-clock strings, it was transformed when she and opener Brittany Howard (possessed of an equally gargantuan, if earthier, voice) traded verses and let fiercely loose. And with colors of the Pride flag lit up behind her, Carlile closed the show with “Over the Rainbow,” just her alone onstage with an acoustic guitar, looking forward to the next place to call home.

Advertisement

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc

BRANDI CARLILE

With Brittany Howard. At TD Garden, Friday