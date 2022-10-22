Community members embrace #Kindness4Colleen nine years after Danvers High teacher’s death

On social media, the hashtag #Kindness4Colleen was used to identify encouraging messages in her memory. Others used it to note a good deed they’d done for someone.

Nine years after her death, Colleen Ritzer, the Danvers High School math teacher murdered by a student, continues to inspire people to step and perform acts of kindness in her memory.

Ritzer, who was killed on Oct. 22, 2013, famously posted inspiring messages for her math students on social media and in her classroom. “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day,” was a famous quote by historian Alice Morse Earle she shared with students.

Ritzer was working as a math teacher at Danvers High School when she was killed by one of her students, 14-year-old Philip D. Chism, on Oct. 22, 2013. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted of murdering, raping, and robbing her.

#Kindness4Colleen was started in 2015 by Ritzer’s longtime friend, Jennifer Berger, who met her in kindergarten.

“Since losing Colleen two years ago, I have wanted to find a way to keep her memory alive,” Berger told the Globe in 2015. “The idea is to take a day that will always be a sad reminder of who we lost, and make it a little better.”

On Saturday, social media accounts for Kindness for Colleen encouraged the community to carry on with the tradition.

“9 years ago, we lost a caring & amazing young woman,” the Kindness for Colleen Twitter account posted. “As we continue to mourn the loss of this wonderful person, we look to honor who she was - a caring & kind individual. Join us today as we remember Colleen’s life & honor her legacy of kindness by spreading #Kindness4Colleen.”

Some started honoring Ritzer’s life in the days leading up to the anniversary. On Friday, the Ritzer family participated in a blood drive for Children’s Hospital Boston in their hometown of Andover. Pipe Dream Cupcakes said it would donate proceeds from cupcake sales this week to the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund.

At Danvers High School, students received flowers from a local florist and messages of kindness decorated the sidewalk, the school posted in the days leading up to Saturday. Faculty and staff at schools in Danvers were also greeted this week with kind notes on their school mailboxes, pencils, and coffee.

Other supporters of the cause shared their random acts of kindness and messages of sympathy Saturday.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch. Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.